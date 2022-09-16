Fast News

London’s Metropolitan police force said there is no terrorism link to the stabbing and that a suspect has been arrested.

The stabbing comes as London is flooded with mourners for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, but the stabbing did not occur near any commemorative site. (Tom Nicholson / Reuters)

Two police officers have been stabbed in central London and hospitalised after encountering "a male with a knife", officials have said, amid massive security ahead of the queen's funeral.

A suspect who was tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker is also in hospital following the incident at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT) on Friday, the Metropolitan Police added.

"Police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square," it said in a statement, referring to a square in the heart of the British capital, less than a mile from where the queen's coffin is lying in state.

London’s Metropolitan police force said there was no terrorism link to the stabbing, with the UK capital under high security for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The force said "enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing".

'Utterly appalling'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attack on the officers "utterly appalling". He said neither of the officers being treated in hospital are in a life-threatening condition.

"These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country," he said, noting police "run towards danger to protect others" and "we owe them a huge debt of gratitude".

Khan added he was in close contact with the Met's new Commissioner Mark Rowley, who only took up the post on Monday.

The incident comes amid a massive security operation in central London as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in parliament ahead of Monday's state funeral.

Attacks against the police will not be tolerated and any perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted. I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law. 4/4 — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 16, 2022

