Fast News

Britain sanctions 30 individuals across 11 countries for corruption and human rights abuses, including 10 from Iran connected to judicial systems after the regime's first execution of one protester.

The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights. (Kevin Coombs / Reuters)

Britain announced wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets worldwide, including officials in Iran accused of pursuing "egregious sentences" against anti-regime protesters.

The sanctions against the 10 people announced on Friday connected to Iran's judicial and prison systems came after the Iranian regime's first execution of one such protester, which has triggered global condemnation.

"This includes six individuals linked to the Revolutionary Courts that have been responsible for prosecuting protestors with egregious sentences including the death penalty," the government in London said.

Two Iranians now subject to a UK travel ban and assets freeze are former directors of the notorious Evin prison in Tehran: Ali Chaharmahali and Gholamreza Ziaei.

READ MORE: Iran executes protester convicted of injuring security guard

Sanctions across 11 countries

The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights, hit individuals across 11 countries - "the most that the UK has ever brought together in one package", the foreign ministry said.

They include five people from Russia and Russian-held Crimea amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has attracted successive waves of UK sanctions against Moscow.

Others on the list, accused of violating human rights, are from Nicaragua, Pakistan and Uganda.

The UK also highlighted orchestrated sexual violence in sanctioning two local officials in South Sudan, one jihadist group in Mali and three junta entities in military-ruled Myanmar.

Designated individuals from Kosovo, Moldova and Serbia were accused of corruption.

"Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights to the account," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"We are committed to using every lever at our disposal to secure a future of freedom over fear," he said.

READ MORE: Legitimacy, morality, and effectiveness of sanctions

Source: TRTWorld and agencies