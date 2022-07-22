Fast News

The Istanbul grain deal, brokered by Türkiye, is a chance to prevent a global food catastrophe that could cause chaos in many countries, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said.

An employee operates a combine as he harvests wheat in a field, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine July 19, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia to unblock supplies and will also have a chance to sell the current harvest, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Approximately 20 million tons of last year's grain harvest will be exported. There will also be a chance to sell this year's harvest ... at the moment we have about $10 billion worth of grains available," said Zelensky.

Türkiye, UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday in Istanbul to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian incursion can be eased.

"This is another demonstration that Ukraine can withstand the war," he said in a late Friday address.

"In this context, I am especially grateful to the UN Secretary General and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their efforts," Zelenskyy added.

"There may be some provocations on the part of Russia, attempts to discredit Ukrainian and international efforts," said Zelenskyy.

The Türkiye-backed deal within the UN framework aims to alleviate global supply chain disruptions through a joint command and control centre in Istanbul, inspections at a Turkish port and the provision of a safe passage for Ukrainian ships.



Easing global food crisis

Ankara and the UN have been working on a plan that would enable Ukraine to export millions of grain stockpiles that have been stuck in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports due to the conflict — a move that could ease a global food crisis that has sent wheat and other grain prices soaring.

Last week, the sides met in Istanbul, reaching a tentative agreement on the plan. The plan foresees joint controls of ships as they leave and arrive at Black Sea ports and a mechanism to ensure the safety of the transfer routes, Turkish officials said.

A coordination centre for the shipping of exports would be established in Istanbul and would include UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials.

