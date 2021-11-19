Fast News

A Ukraine-Turkey intergovernmental military framework agreement was ratified in the country's parliament, amid deepening security cooperation.

A total of 303 out of 450 deputies voted in favor of the Ukraine-Turkey intergovernmental military framework agreement. (AA)

A total of 303 out of 450 deputies voted in favor of approving the Ukraine-Turkey intergovernmental military framework agreement on Thursday.

The deal, signed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey in October 2020, forms the legal basis for mutual military cooperation between the two countries.

Under the agreement, Turkey pledged to provide $18.5 million (205 million Turkish liras) to help Ukraine meet its military needs.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces purchased six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three ground control stations from Turkey in 2019.

First batch delivered in July

In July this year, the first batch of drones was delivered to the Ukrainian Naval Forces.

The Bayraktar TB2 entered the Turkish army's inventory in 2014 and is currently in use by several other countries, including Qatar and Azerbaijan, other than Ukraine.

Turkey has used its cutting-edge drones over the years in cross-border anti-terror military operations, such as Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Spring Shield, to liberate areas near the Syrian border from terrorist groups.

Turkish drones are also said to have played a crucial role in last year's six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Source: AA