Russia will make a move into Ukraine, says US President Biden, but warns Moscow will pay "dear price" for a full-blown war with Kiev.

Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion. (AP)

US President Joe Biden has predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a move into Ukraine but warned a full-scale invasion would trigger a massive response that would be costly for Russia and its economy.

"My guess is he will move in," Biden told a news conference on Wednesday. "He has to do something."

Biden, speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, also said he believes that Russia is preparing to take action on Ukraine, though he doesn’t think Putin has made a final decision.

He suggested that he would limit Russia's access to the international banking system if it did further invade Ukraine.

Putin does not want a full-scale war with Ukraine otherwise "it is going to be a disaster for Russia," Biden said.

"He [Putin] has never seen the sanctions that I promised to impose if he moves," Biden said in response to a question that previous sanctions haven't deterred Putin.

Biden said that Russians might ultimately prevail, but their losses are "going to be heavy."

Biden also suggested a "minor incursion" would elicit a lesser response than a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying "it’s very important that we keep everyone in NATO on the same page."

Biden said of Putin, "He is trying to find his place in the world between China and the West."

"What I'm concerned about is this could get out of hand, very easily get out of hand, because of... the borders of Ukraine and what Russia may or may not do," he said.

"I am hoping that Vladimir Putin understands that he is, short of a full-blown nuclear war, he's not in a very good position to dominate the world," Biden said.

Over 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine border

The United States and Russia have shown no sign either will relent from entrenched positions on Ukraine that have raised fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe.

Speaking in Kiev on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of planning to reinforce the more than 100,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border and suggested that number could double "on relatively short order."

Blinken did not elaborate, but Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country's far east to its ally Belarus, which also shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month.

Blinken reiterated Washington's demands for Russia to de-escalate the situation by removing its forces from the border area, something that Moscow has flatly refused to do. And, Blinken said he wouldn't give Russia the written response it expects to its demands when he and Lavrov meet in Geneva.

Meanwhile, a top Russian diplomat said Moscow would not back down from its insistence that the US formally ban Ukraine from ever joining NATO and reduce its and the alliance's military presence in Eastern Europe.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow had no intention of invading Ukraine but that its demands for security guarantees were non-negotiable.

'Ukraine doesn't want war'

Also on Wednesday, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy released a video address to the nation, urging Ukrainians not to panic over fears of a possible invasion. But he said the country has been living with the Russian threat for many years and should always be prepared for war. He called on all Ukrainians, especially the elderly, to "breathe" and "calm down."

Ukraine's president also gave assurances that the country was strengthening its defence capabilities and doing everything possible to resolve the crisis through diplomacy.

"Ukraine doesn’t want a war, but must always be prepared for it," Zelenskyy said.

Russia in 2014 seized the Crimean Peninsula after the ouster of Ukraine's Moscow-friendly leader and also threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting between the Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces in the country’s industrial heartland, called Donbass.

Source: AP