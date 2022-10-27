Fast News

Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Russian President Putin says it is pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

Russian President Putin says the danger of nuclear weapons usage would exist as long as nuclear weapons existed. (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the West was playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game over Ukraine but that the United States and its allies would ultimately have to talk to Russia.

Putin, speaking to the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, said the West was blinded by colonialism and was trying to contain the rest of the world.

Ultimately, Putin said, the West would have to talk to Russia and other major powers about the future of the world.

"The historical period of the West's undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end," Putin said.

"We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War Two."

Russia did not consider the West to be an enemy of Russia despite the current phase of confrontation, he added.

Putin said he thought constantly of the Russian losses in Ukraine. But only Russia could guarantee the territorial integrity of Ukraine, he said.

Asked about a potential nuclear escalation, Putin said the danger of nuclear weapons usage would exist as long as nuclear weapons existed.

But he said he had never talked about using nuclear weapons and asserted that Kiev has the technology to create and potentially detonate a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine.

Erdogan a 'strong leader'

Putin also hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a "strong leader" who always defended Türkiye's interests.

Erdogan was "consistent, reliable partner," he said, adding Erdogan does not allow to be manipulated by anyone.

Many projects with Türkiye are born from difficult disputes, but we eventually achieve them, Putin said.

Ankara has played a vital role as a go-between for Kiev and Moscow since the start of the conflict, brokering the Black Sea grain deal and assisting in a number of prisoner exchangers - the only diplomatic breakthroughs to date in the eight-month conflict.

Talking about Russian economy, Russian leader said that the country's economy had passed the "peak" of economic turmoil related to Western sanctions.

Western attempts to "collapse" the Russian economy had failed, and that the Russian economy had adapted to the new economic reality, he added.

The West imposed sanctions on Russia's economy after Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

