Covid-19 has infected more than 243M people and killed over 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 22.

The normally bustling High Street in Auckland’s CBD is largely deserted during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, October 22, 2021

New Zealand sets 90 percent vaccination target to end lockdowns

New Zealand's government set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 90 percent of all eligible people to end virus lockdowns.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been under pressure to provide a pathway to freedom for people living in Auckland, who have been in lockdown for more than two months.

Under the new framework, people living in the largest city will regain many of their freedoms once 90 percent of people 12 and older across each of three districts are fully vaccinated.

Mexico's death toll rises to 285,669

Mexico registered 322 more confirmed deaths and 4,798 new cases, bringing the overall death toll to 285,669 and the total number of cases to 3,772,556, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has 16,853 cases – ministry

Brazil has had 16,853 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 451 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 21,697,341 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 604,679, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

Millions more Americans can get a booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said.

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching" that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.

