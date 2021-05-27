Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3.52 million people and infected over 169.5 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for May 28:

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, at the Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 23, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, May 28

Brazil reports 67,467 new cases, 2,245 deaths

Brazil has recorded 67,467additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,245 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 16.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 456,674, according to ministry data.

Mexico reports 3,050 new cases, 429 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,050 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 429 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,405,772 infections and 222,661 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Meanwhile, Mexico's health regulator COFEPRIS has granted emergency use authorisation to Johnson &Johnson's vaccine against Covid-19, Deputy HealthMinister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.

"This authorisation for emergency use certifies that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied," COFEPRIS said in a separate statement.

Cases in Australia's Victoria fall on first day of lockdown

Australia's Victoria state has reported four new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak in state capital Melbourne.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run until June 3, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.

Argentina posts record rise in daily cases

Argentina has posted a record one-day number of new Covid-19 cases of 41,080, amid a second wave of infections that has made the country one of the hardest hit in the world, pushing the local health care system to its limit.

The nation of 45 million inhabitants has so far registered a total 3,663,215 cases and 76,135 deaths, according to official data, making it one of the countries with the most deaths per capita along with neighbors Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil.

Argentina began a strict lockdown for nine days on Saturday to get the virus under control.

But the rollout of its vaccination program has been slower than promised by the center-left government of President Alberto Fernandez.

Current lockdown measures include a suspension of in-person school classes, a nightly curfew and take-out-only restaurant service.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies