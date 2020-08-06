Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 18.95 million people and has killed more than 709,000. Here are the latest updates for August 6:

Health workers and undertakers place a coffin into a hearse at the entrance of the emergency area for Covid-19, at the University Hospital of Brasilia, in Brasilia, Brazil on August 5, 2020. (AP)

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brazil's death toll rises to 97,256

Brazil reported 57,152 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,437 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry has said.

Brazil has registered 2,859,073 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 97,256, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

China reports 37 new cases in mainland

China reported 37 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 5, up from 27 a day earlier, the country's health commission has said.

Seven of the new infections were imported cases, versus five a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission on Thursday.

The commission also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 24 a day earlier.

As of August 5, mainland China had 84,528 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Mexico reports 829 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 456,100 cases and 49,698 deaths.

Florida tops 500,000 virus cases

Florida surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases as testing ramped up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias, state officials have said.

A long line of cars waited outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning for a coronavirus testing site to reopen after being closed because of the storm.

Florida reported 225 new deaths and 5,409 news cases on Wednesday. Overall, Florida's reported 502,739 cases ranks second to California, with more than 527,000 cases, and above Texas with more than 466,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Facebook removes Trump post over virus misinformation

Facebook Inc has removed a post by US President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends earlier in the day, Trump claimed that children are "almost immune" to Covid-19.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gambia shuts borders, airspace

Gambian President Adama Barrow has declared a state of emergency, shutting his country’s borders and airspace amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Covid-19 cases in Gambia have surged over 60 percent in the last seven days to nearly 800, a trajectory he said is "worrisome."

The country has registered 16 coronavirus deaths so far.

Barrow also imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM starting Thursday until August 26, the same time the state of emergency is expected to last.

The declaration also shut all houses of worship. Only persons on official Covid-19 duties, ambulances and public officials on essential assignments are exempted.

Schools are also declared closed. Grocery stores, markets, banks and all essential businesses remain open.

Detained Colombia ex-president has coronavirus, party says

Former Colombia president Alvaro Uribe tested positive for coronavirus a day before the Supreme Court placed him under house arrest, his political party has said.

Uribe was "in good health" despite his diagnosis, the Democratic Center party told AFP.

The court, which held a hearing Tuesday into witness tampering accusations, ordered the 68-year-old to be put under house arrest after deeming there were "possible risks" he would attempt to obstruct justice.

