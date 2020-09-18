Fast News

The number of coronavirus cases registered worldwide topped 30 million. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 18:

Friday, September 18, 2020

Mainland China reports 32 new Covid-19 cases

Mainland China reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, up sharply from 9 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, also up from 14 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed virus cases.

The total number of virus cases for mainland China now stands at 85,255, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia's Victoria state reports 45 new cases



Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections in more than a week as the state began relaxing lockdown restrictions.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported five deaths from the virus and 45 cases in the last 24 hours. The state reported eight deaths and 28 cases a day earlier, its lowest daily rise in infections in nearly three months.

The southeastern state started easing curbs this week after a hard lockdown helped bring down the daily rise in infections to double-digits after it touched highs of more than 700 in early August.

Mexico reports 3,182 new virus cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,182 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total to 684,113 cases, and 201 new deaths, for a cumulative death toll of 72,179.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30 million

More than 30 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 941,452 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

