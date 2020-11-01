Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 46.3 million people and claimed more than 1.1 million lives. Here are the updates for November 1:

People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Protesters against Covid-19 restrictions clash with police in Spanish cities

Spain's prime minister on Saturday condemned a series of violent protests in cities across the country against restrictions imposed to curb the surge of Covid-19 after a six-month state of emergency came into action this week.

Protesters pelted police with rocks and other projectiles in Barcelona in a second night of disturbances in Spain's second-largest city.

In the northern Spanish city of Logrono, about 150 people attacked police with stones, set fire to containers and looted shops, police reported. Riot police were draft ed in to quell disturbances in Haro, in the wine-growing region of La Rioja.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "Only from responsibility, unity and sacrifice will we be able to defeat the pandemic that is devastating all countries. Violent and irrational behaviour by minority groups is intolerable. It is not the way."

Brazil reports 18,947 new cases, 407 deaths

Brazil recorded 18,947 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 407 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, the third-worst outbreak globally after the United States and India.

South America's largest country has also reported 159,884 deaths, making it the second-deadliest outbreak after the United States.

Portugal announces new partial lockdown

Portugal on Saturday announced a partial lockdown to take effect from Wednesday to try to limit the spread of Covid-19.

As in other European countries such as England and France, the restrictions will be less severe than those imposed earlier in the year, but will still affect around 70 percent of the population.

Measures already in place for nearly two weeks in three municipalities in northern Portugal will be expanded from Wednesday to 121 communes out of a total of 308, covering around 7.1 million people or 70 percent of the population.

People will still be able to work if they cannot work from home and to take children to school.

Shops will have to shut by 10pm and businesses will have to adopt staggered working hours.

Portugal recorded 656 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths with nearly 2,000 people receiving treatment, of whom 275 were in intensive care on Friday.

French death toll up by 224 at 36,788

France said on Saturday that 224 more people had died from the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 36,788, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 35,641.

That compared to just under 48,000 confirmed cases reported the previous day and a record daily high of 52,010 last Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 1.36 million.

A new national lockdown came into effect on Friday in France in an effort to put the brakes on a Covid-19 epidemic that officials say risks spiralling out of control.

There were 2,507 people in intensive care units among new hospitalisations in the past seven days, the data on Saturday showed, up from 2,401 reported on Friday.

