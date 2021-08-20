Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.4 million people and infected over 210.6 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 20:

People wearing protective masks queue outside the Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok, Thailand on July 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, August 19, 2021

Thailand's cases pass one million mark

Thailand has passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases, 97 percent of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to get on top of one of Asia's most severe outbreaks.

Authorities reported 19,851 cases and 240 fatalities, taking total confirmed infections past 1 million and deaths to 8,826.

Thailand had kept the outbreak largely under control and enjoyed only partial social restrictions for much of the pandemic until it was hit in April by the virulent Alpha variant, followed later by the Delta variant, at a time when few people were vaccinated.

US probes Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation

US health officials are investigating reports that Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to a higher risk of a rare heart condition in younger adults than previously thought, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the review.

The report quoted a source saying it was too early for the regulators to reach a conclusion, and that additional work was needed before any recommendation was made.

Health regulators in June had added a warning to the literature that accompanies the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer to flag the rare risk of heart inflammation seen primarily in young males.

However, they said the benefit of the shots in preventing Covid-19 continued to outweigh the risks.

There might be a 2.5 times higher incidence of myocarditis in those who get the Moderna vaccine compared with Pfizer's vaccine, the Post quoted a source as saying.

UK regulator approves first monoclonal antibody treatment

The UK health regulator has approved Ronapreve, the antibody developed by Roche and Regeneron, to prevent and treat the virus.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was the first in the UK for a monoclonal antibody treatment for the disease caused by the virus.

South Korea extends social distancing curbs

South Korea has extended its social distancing curbs for two weeks amid a surge in cases, while allowing vaccinated people some latitude, its prime minister said.

The country's fourth wave has shown few signs of abating six weeks after the toughest Level 4 distancing rules, which include a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. were imposed in the greater Seoul area.

South Korea reported 2,052 new cases 2,001 of which were locally acquired, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) data showed.

Israeli doctors find severe breakthrough cases

In Israel's virus wards, doctors are learning which vaccinated patients are most vulnerable to severe illness, amid growing concerns about instances in which the shots provide less protection against the worst forms of the disease.

Around half of the country's 600 patients presently hospitalised with severe illness have received two doses of the Pfizer Inc shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people.

The majority of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60 and also have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection.

They range from diabetes to heart disease and lung ailments, as well as cancers and inflammatory diseases that are treated with immune-system suppressing drugs, according, doctors, health specialists and officials.

India reports 36,571 new cases

India has reported 36,571 new infections in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

Japan to ramp up tests

Japan plans to dramatically ramp up daily tests, borrowing from anti-contagion measures used in the recent Tokyo Olympics, as it battles its worst wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant.

New infections exceeded 25,000 for the first time, a tally by national broadcaster NHK showed, with the surge mainly among those in their 40s and 50s, most of whom are unvaccinated.

The speed and severity of Japan's Delta-driven infections are overtaking the strategy of targeted cluster tracing it has favoured over the mass testing used by many nations.

Three more US senators test Covid positive

Three US senators from different political affiliations and different parts of the country have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The lawmakers, who were vaccinated, are among the 71 members of Congress to be diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of last year, according to the nonpartisan group GovTrack.

"I've tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19. I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions," Senator John Hickenlooper, 69, said on Twitter.

"I'm grateful for the vaccine," the Colorado Democrat added, as he encouraged other people to get the shot.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker, 70, tested positive earlier Thursday "after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms," his office said in a statement.

Wicker is being treated by a doctor in Mississippi, his home southern state with the 10th highest infection rate in the nation.

A third senator, 77-year-old Angus King, was tested Thursday as a precaution after he began experiencing symptoms.

"While I am not feeling great, I'm definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine," said King, an independent from Maine where the Covid infection rate is relatively low.

Congress is currently on recess, and the Senate comes back into session on September 13.

Last February 67-year-old House Republican Ron Wright, who lived for years with cancer, died two weeks after contracting Covid-19.

Japan action star Sonny Chiba dies from Covid-19 complications

Japanese action star Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba has died in hospital from complications related to Covid-19, public broadcaster NHK said. He was 82.

Chiba a martial artist and imposing actor known for his legendary fight scenes, was best known in the West for his role as sword maker Hattori Hanzo in the "Kill Bill" series of films.

Mexico reports 23,006 new cases, 850 more deaths

Mexican health authorities have reported 23,006 new Covid-19 cases and 850 more deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country since the pandemic began to 3,175,211 and the total confirmed death toll to 251,319.

Feds seize over 3,000 fake vaccination cards in Anchorage

More than 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage airport as they were being shipped from China, officials said.

Officers from US Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the past week as they arrived in small packages, said Jaime Ruiz, an agency spokesperson.

There were between 135 and 150 packages found in Anchorage, all sent by the same person in China, Ruiz said.

The packages contained small amounts of the fake cards, about 20 or 25 each.

The cards confiscated in Anchorage closely resemble the authentic Centers for Disease Control and Prevention certificates given out by health care workers when US citizens receive their vaccinations, the agency said. However, this shipment had cards that exhibited low-quality printing.

The seizure comes as a cottage industry for counterfeit cards has sprung up online to accommodate people who say they won’t get vaccinated for either personal or religious reasons.

Another 3,600 fake cards were found recently at cargo facilities in Memphis, Tennessee, Ruiz said.

Brazil reports 36,315 new cases and 979 deaths

Brazil has had 36,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 979 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 20,494,212 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 572,641, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of Covid deaths has fallen to less that one third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Israel to begin Covid booster shots for over 40s

Israelis aged 40 and over will be able to receive coronavirus vaccine booster shots starting this weekend, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Thursday, as the country battles a spike in infections.

Israel was one of the first countries to launch a vaccination drive in mid-December via an agreement with Pfizer to obtain millions of paid vaccine doses in exchange for sharing data on their effectiveness.

The inoculation campaign was hailed as a success story that helped drastically reduce infections in the country of nine million.

But cases have been rising due to the spread of the Delta variant among the unvaccinated and waning immunity in others.

To try and contain the spread, authorities last week began administrating a booster shot to those aged 50 and older, after starting a campaign for over-60s late last month.

Israel has recorded more than 970,000 coronavirus infections since the pandemic started early last year and over 6,700 deaths.

More than 5.4 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, while 1.2 million have had a third jab.

Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive

The Biden administration's plan to provide Covid-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said.

US officials, citing data showing waning protection against mild and moderate illness from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines more than six months after inoculation, on Wednesday said boosters will be made widely available starting on September 20.

The additional dose will be offered to people who received their initial inoculation at least eight months earlier.

Data on so-called "breakthrough" infections in vaccinated people shows that older Americans have so far been the most vulnerable to severe illness.

As of August 9, almost 74 percent of the 8,054 vaccinated people that were hospitalized with Covid-19 were above the age of 65, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 20 percent of those cases ended in deaths.

Based on available data on vaccine protection, it is not clear that younger, healthier people will be at risk.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies