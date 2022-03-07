Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 446M and killed over 6M people worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

The last million deaths were recorded over the last four months, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (AP)

Monday, March 7, 2022

Death toll tops 6 million for pandemic now in third year

The death toll from Covid-19 has eclipsed 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from finished.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

That’s slightly slower than the previous million, but highlights that many countries are still struggling with the coronavirus.

India logs 4,362 cases, 66 deaths

India reported 4,362 new coronavirus infections and 66 deaths, bringing the country's overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 42.97 million and the death toll to 515,102.

China's zero-Covid policy under pressure as cases rise

China has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in two years as clusters emerged in more than a dozen cities, posing a fresh challenge to Beijing's zero-Covid policy.

More than 500 infections were reported across mainland China, the most since China's initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan was brought under control in the middle of 2020.

The spike comes as cases spiral out of control across the border in the southern Chinese territory of Hong Kong, where hospitals have been overflowing with patients and locals are panic-buying fearing a lockdown.

Germany registers 78,428 cases, 24 deaths

Germany reported 8,428 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths, bringing the country's overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 15,869,417 and the death toll to 124,126.

Hong Kong reports 25,150 new daily infections

Hong Kong reported 25,150 new coronavirus infections and 280 deaths, as authorities struggle to contain a ballooning Covid-19 outbreak which has torn through hundreds of nursing homes and hit many of the city's unvaccinated elderly.

Mexico reports nearly 2,000 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 1,905 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 35 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,564,985 and the death toll to 319,859.

US truck drivers impact traffic surrounding Washington

A large group of truck drivers who object to Covid-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding US capital Washington, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation's capitol.

People crowded onto overpasses, waving at the "People’s Convoy" and holding signs and American flags.

Within the convoy, there were tractor-trailers with horns blaring and some recreational vehicles and pickup trucks occasionally going by, mixed with the normal traffic on Interstate 495 in Silver Springs, Maryland.

The convoy was moving normally — albeit slowly — and while some congestion was noted, news outlets reported traffic was able to flow around the convoy.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies