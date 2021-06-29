Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 182 million people and killed over 3.9 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 30:

Health workers clad in protective gear move a Covid-19 patient into a hospital in Bekasi on June 28, 2021, as new infections soar to record levels in Indonesia. (AFP)

Wednesday, June 30

Delta variant wreaks havoc around the world

The highly infectious Delta strain is causing mayhem around the world.

Fears are growing over major sporting events like Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games, even as tallies show the world passed the milestone of over 3 billion vaccines administered.

At least 3.9 million people have died from the virus and the pattern of vaccinations globally is highly uneven.

High-income countries as defined by the World Bank have administered an average of 79 doses per 100 inhabitants.

But in low-income nations, the figure is just one shot per 100 people.

"The world is failing," warned WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We are facing a two-track pandemic, fuelled by inequity," the World Health Organization chief said.

The WHO said it was supporting the five remaining countries yet to start their immunisation campaigns: Burundi, Eritrea, Haiti, North Korea and Tanzania.

Moderna's vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study

Moderna Inc.’s vaccine showed promise against the Delta variant first identified in India in a lab study, with a modest decrease in response compared to the original strain, the drugmaker said.

The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine, mRNA-1273.

The vaccine provoked an antibody response against all the variants tested, according to Moderna, but one that remained inferior in all cases to the vaccine's neutralising activity against the original strain first found in China.

The vaccine was far more effective in producing antibodies against the Delta variant than it was against the Beta variant first identified in South Africa, the data showed.

Against three versions of the Beta variant, the vaccine-elicited neutralising antibodies reduced six-to-eight fold compared to those produced against original strain, while modest 3.2 to 2.1 fold reductions were seen for lineages of the variant first identified in India including Delta and Kappa.

Brazil to suspend Indian vaccine deal as graft allegations probed

Brazil will suspend a $324 million Indian vaccine contract that has mired President Jair Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities, the health minister said, following the guidance of the federal comptroller, the CGU.

The deal to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shot has become a headache for Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with concerns over irregularities. One Health Ministry official said he personally alerted the president about his concerns.

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said at a news conference his team would probe the allegations while the suspension was ongoing.

"According to the preliminary analysis of the CGU, there are no irregularities in the contract but, for compliance, the Health Ministry chose to suspend the contract for a more in-depth analysis," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Reuters cited a CNN Brasil report that the ministry had decided to cancel the contract.

Brazilian federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into the deal, citing comparatively high prices, quick talks and pending regulatory approvals as red flags for the contract signed in February.

The contract is also being probed by a Senate panel investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.

Cuba begins vaccine trials on children

Cuba has begun testing its Soberana 2 candidate vaccine on children ages three to 18 years, the government said this week.

State-run television broadcast video of children receiving their first of three doses this week after adolescents were vaccinated last week.

Soberana 2 is awaiting final stage trial results after its producer the Finlay Institute reported a 62 percent efficacy rate after two of three shots, the final one a booster called Soberana Plus.

“We began with adolescents which went well and this led to today with the younger ones because the older ones demonstrated the safety,” Meiby Rodriguez, director of clinical research at the Finlay Institute said during the broadcast, adding a total of 350 minors were involved.

The country has a second home-grown vaccine called Abdala, reporting a final efficacy of 92 percent and currently being deployed across the country as it awaits local regulators' final emergency approval.

Cuba is battling a prolonged surge in cases driven by the Beta and now Delta variants with a record of more than 3,000 cases, though mortality remains low.

There have been 188,023 cases since the pandemic began and 1,270 deaths, the vast majority this year.

Cases among minors are running in the hundreds per day, but no deaths have been reported.

