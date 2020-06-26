Fast News

Several allegations by former or current Ubisoft staff accused managers in Ubisoft's Toronto and Montreal studios of sexual misconduct and denounced a toxic work environment for women.

A large display for the gaming company "UBISOFT" is shown during opening day of E3, in Los Angeles, California, US, June 11, 2019. (Reuters)

Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game companies, has launched an investigation into claims of sexual assault and harassment levelled against some of its employees.

In a statement issued on its website on Thursday, the French company apologised "to everyone affected by this" and said it was "truly sorry."

Ubisoft is the latest player in the gaming industry to become the target of accusations, after staff and former staff in other sector companies had already taken to social media recently to denounce predatory behaviour by powerful managers.

Revelations on Twitter

On Wednesday several allegations by former or current Ubisoft staff started to appear on Twitter, accusing managers in Ubisoft's Toronto and Montreal studios of sexual misconduct and denouncing a toxic work environment for women.

My experience with sexual assault (TW: rape)



Read: https://t.co/AAOnZKoKa7 — Kate J. 🏳️‍🌈 #BlackLivesMatter (@KateNV_) June 22, 2020

Accusations also targeted managers in Brazil, Bulgaria and the United States, with some of the alleged incidents going back years.

Some named the alleged perpetrators, and many accused the company of failing to respond to staff complaints, sometimes even promoting those accused of wrongdoing.

So I initially wrote this in long form but it was 6 pages so instead here are cliff notes.



This is why I left Ubisoft.



During my time on the audio team the head of my department (in no particular order):



1/8 — Alanna Matty (@alannamatty) June 24, 2020

"I am a former employee and they swept every claim of sexual harassment under the rug," read one tweet.

Incidents alleged on Twitter include a creative director licking the face of a female co-worker during an office party, and a manager demanding oral sex from a colleague.

"We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialised external consultants," Ubisoft said in its statement.

"We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities," Ubisoft said. "It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better."

Ubisoft, whose games portfolio includes Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's, Far Cry and Watch Dogs, is one of the world's top gaming companies by revenue and market capitalisation.

Contacted by AFP on Friday, Ubisoft officials were unable to say whether anybody had been sacked following the allegations.

Source: AFP