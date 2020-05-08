Fast News

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when a full moon is within 10 percent of its closest distance to the Earth.

The supermoon rises behind Tower Bridge, in London, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP)

The last supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Thursday over a world beginning to re-emerge after weeks of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

A bird flies past the full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, as it is seen behind the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. (Reuters)

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when a full moon is within 10 percent of its closest distance to the Earth.

May's full moon, at the height of the Northern Hemisphere spring, is also called a flower moon, hence Thursday's full-flower supermoon.

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, US, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)

The year's two previous supermoons occurred in March and April.

Clouds over much of Europe and Asia obscured views of the moon, which appears slightly larger than usual, and the streets remained relatively quiet, with many countries still imposing coronavirus-related restrictions.

The Supermoon rises over the city of Caracas in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Caracas, Venezuela May 7, 2020. (Reuters)

But from Hong Kong to Jerusalem to Caracas, some locals donned masks and ventured out to take photos of the celestial spectacle.

Source: Reuters