Insight

After being treated, four of the eleven sea turtles in Mugla, Türkiye, will be transferred back into the Mediterranean Sea.

Türkiye is one of the countries whose beaches offer Caretta caretta sea turtles a safe haven to lay eggs. The omnivorous sea turtles can be found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, which is where Türkiye comes in.

The saltwater turtle comes ashore every two to three years, laying eggs in the same location it was born, and then travels back into the sea.

Caretta caretta sea turtles are being cared for at Türkiye’s Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (DEKAMER) in Ortaca district of Mugla province. (Omer Kundakci / AA)

According to Türkiye’s Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (DEKAMER) Laboratory Manager Melis Yilmaz, some of the sea turtles being treated at the centre will soon be reunited with the pristine blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

DEKAMER Laboratory Manager Melis Yilmaz observes sea turtles in a tank that is meant to ease their transition into the open seas of the Aegean and the Mediterranean seas. (Omer Kundakci / AA)

Caretta caretta turtles, who come to Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast to hatch eggs, are under protection, as they are considered threatened, with 'vulnerable' status as per IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) criteria.

Caretta caretta, also known as loggerhead sea turtles, lay eggs on the west Mediterranean coast of Türkiye. (Omer Kundakci / AA)

Also known as loggerhead sea turtles, Caretta caretta is an endangered species of oceanic turtle. The southern beaches of Türkiye are a known nesting area for the species which lays its eggs on beaches on the west Mediterranean coast of the country.

DEKAMER is an institution dedicated to the protection and rehabilitation of Caretta caretta sea turtles. (Omer Kundakci / AA)

DEKAMER authorities say that four of the eleven sea turtles in their care will soon be released back into the wild. The treatments of "Eylul Kas", "Minik", "Niles" and "Findik", four sea turtles hosted at the centre for the past year, have been completed.

Scientists and DEKAMER workers are observing the swimming, diving and breathing movements of the turtles that have been moved into special tanks to ease their transition into their natural habitat.

Caretta carettas are kept in large seawater tanks as they are treated, waiting for the day when they will be released back into the temperate waters of the Mediterranean. (Omer Kundakci / AA)

DEKAMER, located near Iztuzu Beach in Mugla, where the Dalyan river meets the Mediterranean Sea, has been a temporary home to injured sea turtles coming in from various coasts of Türkiye since 2008.

READ MORE: Caretta caretta sea turtles set up nests on Türkiye’s beaches

Caretta caretta turtles prefer the temperate waters of the Mediterranean and can be seen laying eggs from Dalyan to Fethiye, Patara, Kale, Kumluca, Olympos, Cirali, Belek, and further north. (Omer Kundakci / AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies