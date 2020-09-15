Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 932,000 people and infected more than 29.4 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 15:

A motorist drives past a mural painted on a pillar of a flyover in Noida,India on September 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

India nears five million coronavirus cases

India registered more than 83,000 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its national total to nearly 5 million.

The Health Ministry also reported 1,054 new deaths, driving total fatalities up to 80,776.

With 4.93 million confirmed cases, India has the second-highest total in the world after the US infections have maintained an upward surge amid an ease in virus restrictions nationwide. More than 600,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last week alone.

Germany's virus cases rise by 1,407 to 261,762

Confirmed virus cases in Germany rises by 1,407 to 261,762.

The death toll rose by 12 to 9,362, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Chinese vaccine may be ready for public in November

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November.

Phase 3 clinical trials were proceeding smoothly and the vaccines could be ready for the general public in November or December, CDC chief biosafety expert Guizhen Wu said in an interview with state TV late on Monday.

China has four Covid-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least three of those have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use programme launched in July.

South Korea sees lower daily cases

South Korea’s daily tally of new virus infections has stayed in the low 100s for a third consecutive day, maintaining a downward trajectory.

The 106 cases added by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the country’s total reported cases to 22,391 with 367 deaths since the pandemic began.

South Korea’s daily increase has remained in triple digits for more than a month, but the number has gone down recently in the wake of stringent social distancing rules.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus deaths approach 71,00

Mexico reported 4,408 new confirmed cases and 217 additional fatalities, bringing its totals to 668,381 infections and 70,821 deaths, according to updated Health Ministry data.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 8 new cases

Mainland China reported eight new cases, down from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said all new reported cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

The commission also reported nine new asymptomatic cases, down from39 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 85,202. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia's Victoria state reports 42 cases

Australia's Victoria state, at the centre of the country's latest outbreak reported 42 new cases, compared with 35 a day earlier.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, said no deaths from the virus were reported in the last 24 hours.

Melbourne, the southeastern state's capital, is on an extended hard lockdown until September 28.

Those curbs have helped to bring down the daily rise in cases in the state to double digits after it touched highs of more than 700.

Brazil caseload hits over 4.3M

Brazil registered 15,115 new cases on Tuesday, totalling 4,345,610, the health ministry said. Deaths rose by 381 to 131,625.

Panama lifts controversial measures

Panama has lifted a five-month-old coronavirus measure that restricted women from going out one day, and men the next.

The rules, lifted on Tuesday, limited when people could go out for essentials.

They proved controversial because it led to harassment and discrimination against transgender people.

Health Minister Luis Antonio Sucre urged caution despite the lifting of the rule, which had been in place since March.

Similar measures were also tried in Peru as a way to reduce the number of people on the street and slow the spread of contagion.

Macy's Thanksgiving parade to have Covid-19 theme

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving parade has been reimagined for the pandemic.

Macy’s officials said the parade will feature floats, performers and giant balloons parading along a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store.

The spectacle will be broadcast on NBC and will include both live and recorded elements.

The giant balloons will be flown without the traditional 80 to 100 handlers and will instead be tethered to vehicles.

Most of the parade’s performers will be locally based to cut down on travel.

Egypt to allow gatherings with limited capacity

Egypt says wedding parties, funeral prayers and cultural events will be allowed next week, only at open venues, for the first time since the government imposed a partial lockdown earlier this year to fight the pandemic.

Nader Saad, a spokesman for the government, said wedding parties will be allowed with a maximum capacity of 300 people starting from September 21 at tourist facilities and hotels that have obtained health safety certificates.

He said in a statement that cultural events, including book fairs, will be allowed in open-air places with 50% of its capacity. Funeral prayers will be also allowed at mosques with outdoor yards.

Brazil's Supreme Court Chief Justice tests positive

Brazil's Supreme Court says its chief justice has contracted the virus and is feeling well.

Luiz Fux, who has sat on the top court since 2011, assumed its top position five days ago from Jose Dias Toffoli.

The 67-year-old will remain in the post for the next two years.

The Supreme Court said in a statement Monday that Fux will remain in isolation for 10 days.

Brazil’s top court is meeting online due to the pandemic and, while the Chief Justice normally presides over hearings from the court’s main chamber, Fux is expected to chair Wednesday’s session from home.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies