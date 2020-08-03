Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected some 18 million people and has killed more than 693,000. Here are the latest updates for August 3:

People pass through a barricade installed by authorities for crowd control in a market in Kolkata, India, August 2, 2020. (AP)

India reports 52,972 new infections

India has reported 52,972 new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, taking the country's total to more than 1.8 million confirmed cases.

With 771 new deaths, the Covid-19 disease has now claimed 38,135 lives in the world's second-most populous country, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Millions to return to lockdown in Philippines

More than 27 million people in the Philippines, about a quarter of the population, will go back into lockdown on Tuesday after overwhelmed health workers warned the country was losing the battle against the coronavirus.

Since the beginning of June, when much of the country emerged from one of the world's longest stay-at-home orders, confirmed infections in the archipelago have increased fivefold, surging past 100,000.

The new restrictions announced by President Rodrigo Duterte late Sunday apply to the capital Manila and four surrounding provinces on the main island of Luzon.

People have been ordered to stay home unless they need to buy essential goods or exercise outdoors.

China reports 43 new cases

China reported 43 new cases nationwide, seven of the imported and eight in the northeastern province of Liaoning. No new deaths were reported, leaving China’s total at 4,634 among 84,428 cases.

Meanwhile, numbers of new Covid-19 cases in China’s far northwestern region of Xinjiang are continuing to fall, with 28 new cases reported.

All the new cases in Xinjiang were in the regional capital and largest city of Urumqi, which has been at the centre of China’s latest major outbreak since cases were first detected there in mid-July.

South Korea's downward trend continues

South Korea has confirmed 23 additional cases of the coronavirus, amid a downward trend in the number of locally infected patients. The additional cases announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country’s total to 14,389 with 301 deaths.

The agency says 20 new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. Health authorities have said imported cases are less threatening to the wider community as they enforce two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 509

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 509 to 210,402, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by seven to 9,148, the tally showed.

Gambia government ravaged by virus

Three ministers in Gambia's government have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said, days after the West African nation's president went into self-isolation.

President Adama Barrow said last week he would self-isolate for two weeks after Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive.

Finance Minister Mambureh Njie, Petroleum and Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang and Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh "have tested positive" for the virus, the presidency said in a tweet.

Health authorities in the former British colony of some two million people have recorded 498 coronavirus cases to date, with nine fatalities since its first case was reported in March.

Melbourne braces for closures, losses to contain Covid-19

Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne entered its first day of tougher restrictions to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus as residents braced for further announcements on business closures.

The state of Victoria declared a "state of emergency" on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital as part of the country's harshest movement restrictions to date.

The move was backed by the federal government with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying it was "regrettably necessary" to stop the spread of the pandemic.

State premier Daniel Andrews was expected to announce fresh measures around businesses that must close later on Monday.

Under the new restrictions, a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am will be in place for six weeks, barring the city's nearly five million people from leaving their houses except for work or to receive or give care.

Mexico records 274 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,853 virus cases and 274 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 439,046 cases and 47,746 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Britain to roll out millions of 90-minute tests

Millions of tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes will be rolled out to British hospitals, care homes and laboratories to boost capacity in the coming months, the country's health minister said.

They will comprise 5.8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests. Neither will need to be administered by a health professional, said Matt Hancock.

"The fact these tests can detect flu as well as Covid-19 will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others," he said.

Brazil registers 25,800 cases

Brazil recorded 25,800 cases of the virus and 541 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 2.73 million virus cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 94,104, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies