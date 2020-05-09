Fast News

The number of coronavirus cases surges past 4 million with more than 276,000 deaths. Here are more updates on the pandemic for May 9:

An elderly woman walks through Duomo square in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP)

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Pakistan lifts lockdown amid jump in virus cases

Pakistan has begun lifting the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the virus, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases which rose to 27,474 with 24 new fatalities.

Army soldiers who manned roadside checkpoints along with police since late March when the lockdown was enforced, were seen leaving for their barracks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country on Saturday.

The latest development comes two days after the prime minister Imran Khan said he was ending the lockdown in phases because his government was unable to financially help those millions of people who rely on their daily earnings to survive and feed their families.

Khan says he tried to financially help the country’s poor amid the pandemic, but he was unable to support all those who lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

So far, Khan has bowed to pressure from the country’s powerful clerical establishment by allowing mosques to remain open, even as the number of new cases has recently increased.

Thailand reports four new cases, one new death

Thailand reported four new cases and one more death, bringing the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

A 68-year-old man from Bangkok died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Of the new cases, two are from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing people due to high infection rates. One was linked with previous cases and one had a risk history from public places , he said.

Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to cautiously allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown.

Milan a ticking virus 'bomb', virologist warns

Italy's economic capital Milan is a virus time "bomb" at risk of erupting with residents now free to move around after two months under a pandemic lockdown.

Milan, is "a bit of a bomb," said Massimo Galli, the head of the infectious diseases department at the renowned Sacco hospital in Milan.

"We have a very high number of infected people returning to circulation," he said in an interview with the Repubblica newspaper, referring to the easing of lockdown measures on May 4.

Photographs of youngsters sitting along Milan's canals enjoying aperitifs in the sunshine, many without wearing masks or respecting social distances rules, were splashed over the front pages of Italy's main dailies Friday.

Galli said it was clear the easing of th e lockdown "may present problems".

Milan's Mayor Giuseppe Sala slammed the canal-side behaviour as "shameful" and threatened to close the well-known aperitif area if people persist in flouting the rules.

The city in the northern Lombardy region is the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, one of the worst in Europe in terms of deaths and infections.

China reports one new case, 15 asymptomatic cases

China reported one new case, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed.

One new imported case was recorded on May 8, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day.

China’s total number of cases now stands at 82,887, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

US VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary has tested positive, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.

President Donald Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide, said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House. Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser.

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller had been tested or if he was still working out of the White House.

Katie Miller had tested negative Thursday, a day before her positive result.

Australia's biggest states hold off relaxing Covid-19 lockdowns

Australia's most populous states held back from easing Covid-19 restrictions even as some states allowed small gatherings and got ready to open restaurants in line with the federal government's three-stage plan for reopening businesses.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison outlined plans to remove most curbs by July in a three-step process to get nearly 1 million people back to work, as the country has reined in new Covid-19 infections to less than 20 a day with strict lockdowns.

Australia's total deaths remain just below 100.

The nation's capital, Canberra, and some states, on Saturday allowed people to start visiting each other again, with indoor and outdoor gatherings, including weddings, of up to 10 people allowed.

In South Australia, outdoor dining at restaurants and cafes will be allowed from Monday for up to 10 people, and in the Northern Territory, pubs, bars and restaurants will reopen next Friday.

However the states of New South Wales and Victoria, which make up more than half the country's population and nearly two-thirds of the country's Covid-19 cases, plan to outline plans for easing business restrictions only next week.

US watchdog agency says whistleblower should be reinstated

A US government watchdog agency has recommended the temporary reinstatement of a whistleblower who says he was removed as director of a government research office because he raised concerns about virus preparedness, his lawyers said.

The US Office of Special Counsel (OSC) made a "threshold determination" that the Trump administration unlawfully sidelined disease expert Rick Bright because he "made protected disclosures in the best interest of the American public," Bright's lawyers said in the statement.

OSC's recommendation is not binding on the administration.

Bright's complaint could eventually be referred to the Merit Systems Protection Board, a tribunal that hears retaliation complaints by federal government employees.

Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer Inc said it is in talks to shift more of its medicine production to outside contractors as it prepares for large-scale production of an experimental vaccine to prevent Covid-19, should it prove safe and effective.

The US drugmaker is tapping its network of around 200 outside contractors, which includes Catalent Inc, Lonza Group AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, to play a bigger role in producing some of its existing medicines, Mike McDermott, president of global supply at Pfizer, told Reuters in an interview.

Pfizer did not specify which companies within its network it is in active discussions with about shifting production.

Ghana records over 500 cases at industrial facility

More than 500 workers at an industrial facility in Ghana have tested positive for the virus, the country's health service said, as total cases jumped by nearly 30% in a single day.

The health service did not name the facility, where it said in a statement that 533 out 1,300 workers had tested positive. The overall number of cases in Ghana rose to 4,012, including 18 deaths, from 3,091 on Thursday.

That represents the highest case total in West Africa, although Ghana has also conducted by far the most tests in the region.

Brazil hits new record for daily deaths

Brazil registered 10,222 new confirmed cases and 751 deaths, the health ministry said.

Daily deaths beat the previous record of 615 on Wednesday.

Overall, Brazil has registered 145,328 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 9,897 deaths.

Mexico reports 1,906 new cases, 199 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,906 new confirmed cases and 199 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,522 and 3,160 deaths.

However, the government has said the real number of infections is significantly higher than the confirmed cases and that deaths are also higher than official numbers show.

Kuwait, Sudan extend Covid-19 curfews

Kuwait and Sudan extended curfews as part of efforts to battle the pandemic.

Kuwaiti government spokesman Tariq Al Mazram said the restriction was extended to May 30.

The Gulf nation has 7,208 confirmed virus cases, with 47 deaths and 2,466 recoveries.

Sudan extended its curfew in Khartoum province for 10 days beginning May 9, according to National Health Emergency Committee head Siddiq Tawer.

It declared a curfew in the province from April 18 for three weeks.

Sudan confirmed 1,111 Covid-19 cases with 59 fatalities and 102 recoveries.

Yemen deploys 10,000 soldiers to ensure curfew

In Yemen, 10,000 soldiers were commissioned to ensure the implementation of a night curfew in southern Hadhramaut province, according to a statement by the press office of the Hadhramaut Governorate.

The decision was made to provide security and to suppress a revolt as a result of riots and demonstrations against the curfew in parts of the province.

Virus cases rose to 34 in Yemen with seven deaths and one patient having recovered.

Turkey brings back near 800 nationals

More than 800 Turkish nationals were repatriated Friday from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of an initiative by Ankara amid the pandemic.

A specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight with 195 Turks from the UAE landed in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

Separately, 280 Turks were evacuated from Kuwait and landed in Sivas province.

And a total of 302 were brought back from the Netherlands and sent to a dormitory in Ankara, where they will be put under a 14-day quarantine.

After routine health checks, passengers arriving from the UAE and Kuwait were quarantined at dormitories in Tokat and Sinop provinces.

Turkey has repatriated nearly 70,000 nationals from 107 nations, under instructions by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and in coordination with the foreign ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies