Coronavirus has killed more than 2.4 million people and infected over 112 million globally. Here are virus-related developments for February 23:

Afghan security personnel receives AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during the commencement of the vaccine drive in Kabul on Feb 23, 2021. (AP Archive)

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Afghanistan begins its vaccination campaign

Afghanistan launched its vaccination campaign aimed at inoculating hundreds of thousands, as the war-weary nation reels from near-daily attacks by insurgents.

Doctors, security personnel, and journalists were among the first volunteers to receive doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, donated earlier this month by India.

Afghanistan is believed to have been hit hard by the pandemic in the last year, but limited testing and a ramshackle healthcare sector have hampered its ability to track the virus.

Officially the country has recorded just 55,600 confirmed cases and about 2,430 deaths.

Russia reports 11,823 new cases

Russia reported 11,823 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,198 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,189,153 since the pandemic began.

The government taskforce also reported 417 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 84,047.

New Zealand cluster grows with three new cases



New Zealand reported three new locally transmitted cases, as the cluster in its biggest city of Auckland expanded just days after authorities were forced to impose fresh curbs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted a brief lockdown in Auckland last week, saying the measures had helped limit the spread of the infection to a family of three.

However, a student from Papatoetoe High School in Auckland was reported to have tested positive earlier in the day.

Health authorities later said that two siblings of the student were also infected with the virus, and have asked everyone linked to the school to get retested.

Egypt receives second shipment of Sinopharm vaccine



Egypt received 300,000 doses of a vaccine developed by Sinopharm in the early hours of Tuesday, the health ministry said in a statement.

The new batch from China was the second shipment of the Sinopharm vaccine to Egypt.

The country received its first 50,000-dose shipment in December.

The North African country also got 50,000 doses of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca earlier in February as part of its programme to vaccinate health workers.

Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff in January.

Oman bans entry from 10 countries to curb spread



Oman will not allow people from 10 countries to enter the country for 15 days to curb the spread of the virus, in particular certain mutated strains, the Gulf state's coronavirus committee said.

The countries are Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia.

The decision is effective from Thursday.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 3,883

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 3,883 to 2,394,811, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 415 to 68,318, the tally showed.

Vietnam details priorities for first phase of vaccinations



Vietnam's government said health workers, diplomats, and military personnel would be among the first to be vaccinated when the country starts its inoculation programme next month.

The Southeast Asian country with a population of 98 million said it will receive 60 million vaccine doses this year, including half under the WHO-led Covax scheme.

In the first quarter of 2021, Vietnam aims to inoculate 500,000 medical staff and 116,000 others directly involved in the fight against the pandemic, the government said in a statement.

New York City movie theatres to reopen



Movie theatres in New York City will partially reopen next month, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced, the latest easing of restrictions in the Big Apple.

Cuomo said cinemas will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity, or up to 50 people per screen, from March 5 -- almost exactly a year since they shut.

Officials closed movie theatres on March 17 last year as the virus began ravaging America's commercial capital, where the disease has now killed almost 29,000 people.

In a statement sent to AFP, AMC's CEO Adam Aron announced that the chain's 13 movie theaters in New York would reopen on March 5.

Mexico posts 429 more deaths, 2,252 new cases

Mexico has registered 429 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 180,536 deaths.

According to the health ministry data, Mexico also registered 2,252 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, for a total of 2,043,632 cases.

Australia to ramp up vaccination drive as more doses arrive

Australia will ramp up its immunisation drive with more shots to be rolled out from next week, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said, after a second shipment of the vaccine reached the country overnight.

About 166,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNtech arrived late Monday, authorities said as the country entered the second day of a nationwide inoculation programme.

Total weekly doses will be raised to 80,000 next week from 60,000 doses this week, with the number expected to reach 1 million a week by the end of March when CSL Ltd begins to locally produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australia on Monday began mass vaccinations for its 25 million people after the arrival last week of a first batch of more than 142,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

China reports 10 new cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 10 new cases, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to nine from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 89,852, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Fauci says US political divisions contributed to 500,000 dead

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said political divisiveness contributed significantly to the "stunning" US death toll, which surpassed 500,000 lives lost.

The country had recorded more than 28 million cases and 500,054 fatalities as of Monday afternoon, according to a Reuters news agency tally of public health data.

In an interview with Reuters, Fauci said the pandemic arrived in the United States as the country was riven by political divisions in which wearing a mask became a political statement rather than a public health measure.

"Even under the best of circumstances, this would have been a very serious problem," Fauci said, noting that despite strong adherence to public health measures, countries such as Germany and the UK struggled with the virus.

"However, that does not explain how a rich and sophisticated country can have the most percentage of deaths and be the hardest-hit country in the world," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top adviser to President Joe Biden.

