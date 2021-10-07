Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 237M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 7:

A woman puts a windmill in memory of the people who died due to the coronavirus disease in Sao Paulo, Brazil on October 6, 2021. (Reuters)

China reports 25 new confirmed cases, vs 26 a day earlier

China has reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland for Oct. 6, versus 26 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said.

It reported 11 asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases.

No new deaths were reported.

As of October 6, mainland China had recorded 96,335 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Sydney to exit Covid-19 lockdown next week

Covid-19 restrictions will be eased further in Sydney from Monday, authorities said, as Australia's largest city looks set to exit a nearly four-month lockdown after hitting its 70% full vaccination target.

Fully vaccinated people in New South Wales (NSW) state will be able to leave their homes for any reason including visiting pubs, retail stores, cinemas, and gyms, which will reopen under strict social distancing rules.

The number of vaccinated visitors allowed to gather in a home will double to 10, while the limit on vaccinated people at weddings and funerals will be raised to 100.

Nightclubs can partially reopen to vaccinated people once inoculations reach 80 percent, earlier than previously planned, and masks will not be mandatory in offices.

The state will use a vaccination-passport system to ensure those who have not been fully inoculated remain under strict stay-home orders until Dec. 1.

"Vaccination is the key to our freedom and the sacrifices and the effort of people right across NSW have ensured that we can open up as quickly and safely as possible," state Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney.

Mexico reports more than 700 deaths

Mexico has reported 7,697 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and 713 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,699,621 and the death toll to 280,607.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil sees 530 new deaths

Brazil has registered 17,893 new cases of coronavirus and 530 additional Covid-19 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

In total, registered Covid-19 deaths in Brazil have reached 599,359.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies