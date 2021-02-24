Fast News

Covid-19 disease has killed nearly 2.5 million people and infected over 112,6 million globally. Here are coronavirus-related developments for February 24:

A person receives the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Ecatepec, state of Mexico, Mexico on February 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Mexico's coronavirus death toll reaches 181,809

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rose to 181,809, according to the country's Health Ministry.

It is the world's third worst-hit country with the latest number of deaths, following the US and Brazil.

Pandemic aid to poorest 'critical' to US interests

Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the US Treasury, said it was critical to ending the Covid-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe, and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries.

Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to provide additional resources.

"We need to be sure that countries around the world are put in a position to deal with the pandemic and its results," Adeyemo said.

"Providing financial resources to some of the poorest countries in the world is going to be critical to our national security if we seek to make sure that Covid-19 isn't something that continues to affect us."

China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on February 23, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, remained unchanged from a day earlier at nine.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,864, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Colombia approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Colombia has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, the director of the food and drug regulator INVIMA said as part of a government address.

Colombia has secured vaccine agreements with a raft of pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme. The country is awaiting some 61.5 million vaccine doses, which will allow it to inoculate about 32.5 million people. This includes 10 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, enough for 5 million people.

Colombia has reported over 2.2 million coronavirus cases, as well as close to 60,000 deaths. So far it has administered just under 50,000 vaccine doses.

Mexico says it's doing better than US on virus

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico's per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than 1 percent of its population.

Lopez Obrador said that comparing countries is in "bad taste," but went on to say "the most powerful nation on earth, our neighbour, did worse than us."

He blamed rich countries for "hoarding" vaccines, calling that "totally unfair," and said "the UN has to intervene."

The Mexican government's "estimated" death toll from Covid-19 is now about 201,000. The United States death toll is around 500,000, but its population is 2.6 times larger.

