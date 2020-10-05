Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 1.04 million people and infected more than 35.83 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 5:

People wait to be tested for the coronavirus disease inside their house over a Chinampa, or floating garden, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico on August 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, October 5, 2020

Mexico reports over 200 more deaths

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases have increased to 761,665 with a total reported death toll of 79,088, according to the health ministry.

Authorities reported 3,712 new cases and 208 deaths on Sunday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing.

Brazil reports over 350 new fatalities

Brazil has registered 365 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, bringing the death toll in the country to 146,352.

Confirmed cases of the virus rose by 8,456 to 4,915,289, according to the official data released on Sunday.

Biden tests negative

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative again for Covid-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his campaign said, according to a press pool report.

Biden, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump last Tuesday in Cleveland, also had tested negative in two tests on Friday, the day Trump disclosed his coronavirus infection.

The campaign gave no other details when asked about the frequency of Biden's recent testing, according to the pool report.

UK daily cases jump to 22,961 on Sunday after glitch

Britain reported a jump in daily Covid-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday, after authorities said a technical issue had meant that over 15,000 test results had not been transferred into computer systems on time, including for contact tracers.

News of the glitch was likely to cast further doubt over the robustness of the national test-and-trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would be "world-beating" but which has experienced a series of delays and setbacks.

Sunday's daily cases figure represented a dramatic jump from the 12,872 cases reported on Saturday.

The Sunday numbers were published hours behind schedule, just after a statement from Public Health England (PHE) about the technical problem.

"Today and yesterday’s headline numbers are large due to the backlog of cases flowing through the total reporting process," PHE said in a statement.

Paris bars to close as French capital placed virus alert

Paris is to be placed on maximum Covid-19 alert, meaning bars will be forced to close for two weeks from Tuesday and restaurants will have to put in place new sanitary protocols to stay open, the prime minister's office said.

Prime Minister Jean Castex's office said there had been no improvement in the Paris region since the capital passed all three of the government's criteria for being put on the highest level of alert mid last week.

Working from home should be prioritised "now more than ever" in the Par is area and university lecture halls should be no more than half full, Castex's office said in a statement.

The reinforced restrictions will take effect from Tuesday.

"These measures, indispensable in the fight to curb the virus' spread, will apply to Paris and the three departments immediately surrounding it, for a duration of two weeks," it said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies