Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.9 million people and infected over 134 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 9:

Boxes of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine made by its Janssen pharmaceutical division, are placed into a refrigerator at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York on March 3, 2021. (AP)

Friday, April 9

North Carolina halts J&J vaccine after adverse reactions

North Carolina health officials have said that they stopped administering Johnson & Johnson doses at a mass vaccination site in Raleigh and at clinics in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill after at least 26 people experienced adverse reactions, including fainting.

Four people were taken to hospitals for further examination, and state and federal health officials are reviewing the matter.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that reactions like fainting are not uncommon after someone is vaccinated, though it is reviewing reports of adverse reactions in North Carolina and three other states.

All those taken to hospitals are expected to recover, local health officials said.

Another daily record for India as infections surge

India has reported 131,968 new infections, a record increase for a third straight day, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths rose by 780 to a total of 167,642.

With an overall tally at 13.06 million, India's overall caseload was the third-highest globally, behind the US and Brazil.

Hong Kong suspends its order of AstraZeneca jabs

Hong Kong has confirmed it has requested AstraZeneca suspend delivery of its vaccine amid fears of severe side effects and concerns over its efficacy against new variants.

Europe's medicines regulator said this week the AstraZeneca vaccine could cause very rare blood clots in some recipients, prompting a cascade of countries to pull the plug on giving it to people under a certain age.

Wealthy Hong Kong has already secured a good supply of vaccines for its 7.5 million residents.

It has signed deals for 7.5 million shots each with Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac, both of which have begun deliveries.

Hong Kong are also looking at other vaccines that may have stronger results against newer strains.

Bangkok hospitals suspend testing amid shortages

At least 12 hospitals in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, have said they were suspending PCR testing due to high demand and shortage of supplies, amid a new spike in cases.

The hospitals issued notices on their social media and on messaging apps this week, some saying the suspension would last only a few days and others giving no date for resumption of tests.

Bangkok is at the epicentre of a new outbreak in Thailand that has seen new cases go from only a few dozen per day to several hundred per day, prompting the government to scramble to boost testing and trace new cases.

The government has been hosting its own mass testing in districts of Bangkok where clusters have been reported, mostly involving bars or entertainment venues that have been ordered closed for two weeks.

Thailand reported 559 new infections on Friday, and nearly a third of cabinet ministers are self-isolating due to potential exposure to cases.

The spike in infections comes at a tricky time for Thailand, ahead of next week's annual Songkran festival, known for big gatherings and notoriously crowded water fights that authorities have banned.

South Korea implements measures over fears of fourth wave

South Korea is reimposing a ban on nightclubs, karaoke bars and other nightly entertainment facilities, authorities said on Friday, after the number of new cases surged, fanning fears over a potential fourth wave of outbreaks.

The curbs will begin on Monday for three weeks, after daily new case counts climbed to a three-month high in recent days.

The current 10 pm (1300 GMT) dining curfew and ban on gatherings of more than four people will be maintained.

Australia to buy extra 20M doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Australia has said that it has finalised a deal to buy an extra 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as it rapidly pivots away from its earlier plan to rely mainly on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the deal just hours after saying Australia would stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged under 50.

He said the deal means Australia will get a total of 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the end of the year, enough to inoculate 20 million people in the nation of 26 million.

Australia's pivot came after the European Medicines Agency said this week it had found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, though regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people.

Manila hospitals struggle as virus surges

More contagious variants have been blamed for a record surge in infections in Metro Manila that has overstretched hospitals and sent the Philippines capital into lockdown.

Long queues at emergency rooms have forced people to drive from one health facility to the next in search of treatment, in a situation described by a hospital official as a "nightmare".

A virus referral hotline set up during the pandemic to direct the sick to the appropriate hospital has been swamped, unable to handle the hundreds of calls a day to the service.

Many have turned to social media to crowdsource information on facilities still accepting patients, and vent their frustration at the hospital bottlenecks.

In a bid to slow the spread of the virus and decongest hospitals, authorities last month ordered more than 24 million people in the capital and four neighbouring provinces to stay home unless they are essential workers.

A week after lockdown was imposed, 70-80 percent of hospital beds for infected patients were full, while ICU beds were "almost 100 percent" occupied in most of the capital, Health Undersecretary Maria Vergeire said.

The government is distributing modular tents to struggling hospitals and re-deploying health workers from regions where virus transmission rates are low.

Isolation facilities were being expanded to include schools and hotel rooms for mild cases in an effort to ease the burden and stop the virus spreading in crowded households.

The World Health Organization warned hospitals were nearing a "red line" where demand exceeded healthcare capacity.

Tokyo tightening virus measures nearly 100 days before Olympics

Japan's government will approve tighter measures for the capital on Friday, weeks after lifting a state of emergency and with just over 100 days until the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The new restrictions are far less severe than the blanket lockdowns seen in other countries and mainly call for restaurants and bars to close at 8pm (1100 GMT), with the threat of fines for those that do not.

They are already in force in virus hotspots including Osaka city, where a rebound in cases has forced the Olympic torch relay off public roads.

The pandemic-delayed 2020 Games are due to open on July 23 in Tokyo, but a surge in cases in parts of the country is creating new concern.

Japan's government imposed a virus state of emergency across several regions starting in January, lifting it gradually, with Tokyo exiting the measure last.

Yosemite National Park to limit summer visitors due to virus

Yosemite National Park in the US will require advanced reservations for day visitors during the peak summer season to limit the number of visitors and allow social distancing amid the pandemic.

Under the new rules, advance reservations will be required for day use visitors who enter Yosemite from May 21 to September 30, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

The park said large crowds already have been coming to the park in recent weeks, and there are still cases spreading in California, and other states and countries where visitors are coming from.

Rocky Mountain National Park and Glacier National Park are putting in place similar rules, which have been encouraged for decades by environmental groups but resisted by gateway communities whose economies depend heavily on tourism.

Brazil registers record 4,249 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has recorded a daily record 4,249 deaths from Covid-19 as well as 86,652 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to345,025, according to ministry data.

India to review vaccine side effects

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two Covid-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint has reported.

India is currently administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and a shot developed at home by Bharat Biotech.

Several countries in Europe have announced restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people, after a link was found to very rare blood clots, mostly in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination.

China reports 21 new mainland cases vs 24 a day earlier

China has reported 21 new Covid-19 cases for April 8, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said eight of the new cases were local infections, all of which were reported in southwestern Yunnan province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 12 from six a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,386, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

UK to classify travel destinations in May

Britain will confirm in early May whether it will allow international travel to resume from May 17 and which countries will fall into the red, amber or green categories in a new traffic light system based on Covid-19 risks.

Giving new details of how it hopes to allow people to travel this summer, the government's Global Travel Taskforce also said work was ongoing to develop a certification system, sometimes called "vaccine passports", for inbound and outbound travel.

Britain is gradually emerging from a strict winter lockdown prompted by a huge surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths. As things stand, international travel is banned except under specific circumstances defined by the government.

Case numbers have dropped dramatically since the January peak, and one of the government's top priorities is to avoid undermining the success of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme by importing vaccine-resistant variants from overseas.

So far, more than 31.8 million people in the United Kingdom have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 6.1 million have received two, in one of the fastest mass vaccination campaigns in the world.

One in five adults in France vaccinated

One in five adults in France is now vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced, on reaching the objective of 10 million vaccinations.

“We reached this objective one week in advance thanks to the mobilization of health workers. France is vaccinating in a big way,” he said during a visit to a vaccine centre.

At least 437,000 vaccinations, a record high in 24 hours, were carried out across the country. A total of 10,114,284 people have received at least one injection and 3,484,006 have received both doses since the start of the campaign on December 27 last year.

New York to offer Covid aid to immigrants excluded earlier

In the largest program of its kind, New York lawmakers have created a $2.1 billion fund to aid workers who lost jobs or income during the coronavirus pandemic but were excluded from other government relief programs because of their immigration status.

The fund, which passed this week as part of the state budget, will give payments of up to $15,600 to workers who were living in the country illegally and weren't eligible for federal stimulus checks, unemployment aid, or other benefits.

As many as 300,000 workers might benefit, according to some estimates.

Other states have offered aid to unauthorized workers, but nothing on this scale.

California's relief fund offers cash payments of up to $500.

Venezuela says it has production capacity for experimental Cuban vaccine

Venezuela has the capacity to produce the experimental Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate known as Abdala at a Caracas biomedical facility, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has said.

The academies of medicine and science as well as health-sector workers have urged the government of President Nicolas Maduro to speed up a stalled vaccination campaign.

The Venezuelan government, which has received 750,000 vaccines from Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm, says the country has been unable to buy vaccines because of US sanctions that have frozen assets in offshore accounts.

Cuba began late-phase trials in March of two of its five experimental shots, Soberana 2 and Abdala, which will be Latin America's first homegrown Covid-19 vaccines if they prove successful.

The Communist-run Caribbean island developed a large biotech sector partly in response to a crippling US trade embargo.

The trials for Abdala, named after a poem by the 19th century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti, will be completed in July and the first results will be published in August, according to state media.

Venezuela has reported 170,189 infections and 1,705 deaths from Covid-19 since March 2020. Opposition leaders and doctors say the total case count is likely higher than that due to limited testing.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies