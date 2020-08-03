Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected some 18 million people and has killed more than 693,000. Here are the latest updates for August 3:

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for Covid-19 test at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, outside Paris, August 1, 2020. (AP)

Monday, August 3, 2020

France imposes new rules requiring outdoor masks

France's outdoor mask rules taking effect are on top of a nationwide decree last month requiring people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places. Pressure is growing on the government to mandate outdoor mask use on a national level, too.

Starting Monday, 69 towns in the Mayenne region of western France imposed outdoor mask rules, as did parts of the northern city of Lille and coastal city of Biarritz in French Basque country.

France is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections, with hundreds of new clusters in recent weeks, notably as young people gather at waterside cafes or parties and families get together for summer vacation.

France has reported 7,000 new cases in the last week, after bringing the virus nearly under control with a strict two-month nationwide lockdown, and has confirmed 30,265 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

UK to roll out millions of rapid tests after criticism

Millions of Covid-19 tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes will be rolled out in Britain, the country's health minister said on Monday, after criticism that there has not been enough testing especially in nursing homes.

Capacity will be boosted at hospitals, care homes and laboratories starting from next week, the government said, comprising 5.8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests. Neither will need to be administered by a health professional.

"The fact these tests can detect flu, as well as Covid-19, will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others," said health minister Matt Hancock.

"We are on track to deliver half a million tests a day by the end of October but new technologies like these two will help us to accelerate that," he said.

Separately, the publicly-funded National Health Service said it would be offering "Covid-friendly" treatments to cancer patients, including drugs that do not have a big impact on the immune system.

Hong Kong reports slight drop in cases

Hong Kong reported 80 new coronavirus cases, dropping below 100 infections for the first time in 12 days, as a team of Chinese officials began preparations for widespread testing in the global financial hub, which has seen a resurgence in cases.

The initiative, which was announced by the Chinese government, marks the first time mainland health officials have assisted Hong Kong in its battle to control the epidemic.

Since late January, around 3,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 37 of whom have died.

Russia aims to produce 'millions' of virus doses by 2021

Russia said it aims to launch mass production of a coronavirus vaccine next month and turn out "several million" doses per month by next year.

The country is pushing ahead with several vaccine prototypes and one prepared at the Gamaleya institute in Moscow has reached advanced stages of development.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Saturday said the Gamaleya viral vector vaccine had "completed clinical trials" and that documents were being prepared to register it with the state.

Scientists have said Russia will struggle to adapt the vaccine to mass production because the country lacks raw materials, adequate facilities and experience, particularly with advanced technology like viral vector.

Russia's coronavirus caseload is currently fourth in the world after the United States, Brazil and India.

Indonesia reports 1,679 new cases

Indonesia recorded 1,679 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 113,134, official data on the health ministry website showed.

The data also showed there were 66 additional deaths, taking the overall number of fatalities to 5,302.

Norway's Hurtigruten halts cruises

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten is halting all its so-called expedition cruises until further notice following an outbreak of Covid-19 on one of its vessels last week, the company said in a statement.

At least 40 passengers and crew from the MS Roald Amundsen cruise liner have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, public health officials said.

Russia reports more than 5,300 new cases

Russia reported 5,394 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing its national tally to 856,264, the fourth largest in the world.

Officials said 79 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 14,207.

India reports 52,972 new infections

India has reported 52,972 new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, taking the country's total to more than 1.8 million confirmed cases.

With 771 new deaths, the Covid-19 disease has now claimed 38,135 lives in the world's second-most populous country, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Millions to return to lockdown in Philippines

More than 27 million people in the Philippines, about a quarter of the population, will go back into lockdown on Tuesday after overwhelmed health workers warned the country was losing the battle against the coronavirus.

Since the beginning of June, when much of the country emerged from one of the world's longest stay-at-home orders, confirmed infections in the archipelago have increased fivefold, surging past 100,000.

The Philippine Health Ministry confirmed 3,226 novel coronavirus infections and 46 additional deaths in last 24-hours as total cases have reached 106,330 and deaths have increased to 2,104.

With four successive days of reporting record infections, the Philippines is close to passing Indonesia with the most cases so far in Southeast Asia.

The new restrictions announced by President Rodrigo Duterte late Sunday apply to the capital Manila and four surrounding provinces on the main island of Luzon.

People have been ordered to stay home unless they need to buy essential goods or exercise outdoors.

China reports 43 new cases

China reported 43 new cases nationwide, seven of the imported and eight in the northeastern province of Liaoning. No new deaths were reported, leaving China’s total at 4,634 among 84,428 cases.

Meanwhile, numbers of new Covid-19 cases in China’s far northwestern region of Xinjiang are continuing to fall, with 28 new cases reported.

All the new cases in Xinjiang were in the regional capital and largest city of Urumqi, which has been at the centre of China’s latest major outbreak since cases were first detected there in mid-July.

South Korea's downward trend continues

South Korea has confirmed 23 additional cases of the coronavirus, amid a downward trend in the number of locally infected patients. The additional cases announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country’s total to 14,389 with 301 deaths.

The agency says 20 new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. Health authorities have said imported cases are less threatening to the wider community as they enforce two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 509

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 509 to 210,402, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by seven to 9,148, the tally showed.

Gambia government ravaged by virus

Three ministers in Gambia's government have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said, days after the West African nation's president went into self-isolation.

President Adama Barrow said last week he would self-isolate for two weeks after Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive.

Finance Minister Mambureh Njie, Petroleum and Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang and Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh "have tested positive" for the virus, the presidency said in a tweet.

Health authorities in the former British colony of some two million people have recorded 498 coronavirus cases to date, with nine fatalities since its first case was reported in March.

Melbourne braces for closures, losses to contain Covid-19

Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne entered its first day of tougher restrictions to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus as residents braced for further announcements on business closures.

The state of Victoria declared a "state of emergency" on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital as part of the country's harshest movement restrictions to date.

The move was backed by the federal government with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying it was "regrettably necessary" to stop the spread of the pandemic.

State premier Daniel Andrews was expected to announce fresh measures around businesses that must close later on Monday.

Under the new restrictions, a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am will be in place for six weeks, barring the city's nearly five million people from leaving their houses except for work or to receive or give care.

Mexico records 274 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,853 virus cases and 274 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 439,046 cases and 47,746 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Britain to roll out millions of 90-minute tests

Millions of tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes will be rolled out to British hospitals, care homes and laboratories to boost capacity in the coming months, the country's health minister said.

They will comprise 5.8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests. Neither will need to be administered by a health professional, said Matt Hancock.

"The fact these tests can detect flu as well as Covid-19 will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others," he said.

Brazil registers 25,800 cases

Brazil recorded 25,800 cases of the virus and 541 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 2.73 million virus cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 94,104, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies