Covid-19 has infected more than 237M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 8:

Bridgette Melo reacts as she holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced 10 ug doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina September 28, 2021 in a still image from video. Shawn Rocco/Duke University/Handout via (Reuters)

Friday, October 8, 2021

Pfizer, BioNTech seek US vaccine clearance for children 5-11

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked US regulators to authorise emergency use of their vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a group for whom no shot is currently allowed, Pfizer said on Thursday.

The US Food and Drug Administration has set a date of October 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss the application, making it possible for children in this age group - numbering around 28 million - to begin receiving the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shortly afterward.

"With new cases in children in the US continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19," Pfizer wrote on Twitter.

The vaccine already has won US emergency use authorisation in teens ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved by regulators for people ages 16 and up.

Brazil in talks to buy up to 150 mln Pfizer vaccines for 2022

Brazil is in talks to buy up to 150 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for next year, according to a document sent by the Health Ministry to a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

The document was shared with the inquiry, which is probing Brazil's handling of the pandemic, after senators requested information on plans for the country's vaccination campaign next year.

The Health Ministry said it was negotiating the purchase of 100 million doses with Pfizer, with a possibility of acquiring another 50 million doses.

On top of the Pfizer vaccine, Brazil will rely on the Astrazeneca shot which it produces in the country - currently with imported active ingredients.

Despite a slow start, Brazil has ramped up a successful vaccination campaign. Over 70 percent of Brazilians have now received a first dose, compared to 65 percent in the United States.

Mexico reports 7,613 new cases, 514 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 7,613 new cases in the country and 514 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,707,234 and the death toll to 281,121.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Sydney readies to exit lockdown amid concerns over faster reopening plans

An Australian doctors group warned that a too-rapid easing of restrictions in Sydney could put pressure on health systems and risk lives, as the country's biggest city prepares for an end to more than 100 days in lockdown.

Many restrictions are due to be lifted on Monday after New South Wales state hit a targeted 70 percent rate for full vaccinations, and authorities on Thursday bumped up permitted limits for home gatherings, weddings and funerals in the capital Sydney.

However, the Australian Medical Association (AMA), which represents the country's doctors, said opening "too fast or too early" will result in avoidable deaths and the reintroduction of lockdowns.

"New South Wales must not be reckless at this critical time," AMA President Omar Khorshid said in a statement late on Thursday.

State Premier Dominic Perrottet has defended his move to bring forward the relaxation of several restrictions amid a steady fall in infections, saying the pandemic "is an economic crisis too.”

Neighbouring Victoria, meanwhile, logged a record 1,838 new cases on Friday, the highest number of any state in the country since the pandemic began, exceeding the previous high of 1,763 set three days earlier, and five new deaths.

Brazil registers 15,591 new cases of, 451 deaths

Brazil registered on Thursday 15,591 new cases of coronavirus and 451 additional deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

In total, registered deaths in Brazil have reached 599,810.

Europe approves Merck's plant to make J&J vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it had approved US drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's manufacturing site in West Point, Pennsylvania to make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Earlier this year, Merck agreed to make its rival's shot, after scrapping two of its own experimental vaccines.

The US government at that time invoked the Defense Production Act to help equip two Merck plants to make the J&J vaccine.

The EMA said Merck's site, to become operational immediately, was expected to support the continued supply of J&J's vaccine in the European Union.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies