Covid-19 has now killed over 439,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 16:

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk through the subway, with a portrait of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP)

Russia's coronavirus cases near 550,000

Russia reported 8,248 new cases, bringing its nationwide infection tally to 545,458.

The authorities said 193 people had died of the virus in the last day, raising the official death toll to 7,284.

Hungary set to end disputed emergency virus powers

Hungary is set to revoke anti-coronavirus emergency powers that triggered international criticism amid fears of a power grab by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Dominated by Orban's ruling Fidesz party, parliament is expected to approve the lifting of a "state of danger" and related special powers to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

The state of danger would then be formally lifted later on this week when the text of the legislation is published.

However, several prominent government-critical NGOs have warned in a joint statement that revocation of the special powers wo uld be an "optical illusion" leaving the authorities with enhanced powers.

A "coronavirus protection act" adopted by parliament on March 30 had enabled the cabinet to rule by decree until it decided to end the state of danger.

Orban, who implemented a relatively early lockdown to halt the spread of the virus, said that ruling by decree allowed him to respond quickly and effectively during the emergency.

Saudi faces perilous hajj call as virus spikes

Saudi Arabia is expected to scale back or call off this year's hajj pilgrimage for the first time in its modern history, observers say, a perilous decision as coronavirus cases spike.

Muslim nations are pressing Riyadh to give its much-delayed decision on whether the annual ritual will go ahead as scheduled in late July.

But as the kingdom negotiates a call fraught with political and economic risks in a tinderbox region, time is running out to organise logistics for one of the world's largest mass gatherings.

A full-scale hajj, which last year drew about 2.5 million pilgrims, appears increasingly unlikely after authorities advised Muslims in late March to defer preparations due to the fast-spreading disease.

Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases or deaths

Thailand reported no new infections or deaths and marked 22 successive days without a domestic transmission.

The country has recorded a total 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among some 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,993 patients have recovered.

It was the third time in six days that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found in quarantine among those returning from abroad, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

Philippines puts city back under virus lockdown

Philippine officials have placed a central city back under strict lockdown and retained quarantine restrictions in the capital for another two weeks as coronavirus infections continue to spike alarmingly.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved in a televised meeting Monday night with key Cabinet officials a recommendation to lock down Cebu city anew and retain quarantine restrictions in metropolitan Manila where many of the nearly 26,500 infections and more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded.

First imposed in mid-March, the Covid-19 restrictions in Metro-Manila, the seat of government of more than 12 million people, have been among the longest in the world.

“The battle with Covid isn’t over,” Duterte said. “I can’t stop you from going out and I can’t catch all of you ... don’t blame us. Do not forget that we warned you about the grave consequences.”

The Philippines has been under intense pressure to slowly reopen the economy, which is under threat of a looming recession, despite continuing viral outbreaks.

New Zealand is no longer coronavirus-free

New Zealand is no longer free from the new coronavirus after health officials say two women who flew from London to see a dying parent had tested positive.

But before they were tested, the women had been given an exemption to leave quarantine on compassionate grounds and had travelled from Auckland to Wellington by car.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that as part of their travel plan, the women had no contact with any people or any public facilities on their road trip.

Nevertheless, the new cases have sparked a round of testing in New Zealand for anybody who might have been close to the women.

That includes passengers and staff on their flights, which arrived via Brisbane in Australia, other people at the Auckland hotel they initially stayed at in quarantine, and a family member they met in Wellington.

The women remain in isolation in Wellington and have delayed the funeral of their parent until they have recovered.

Until Tuesday, New Zealand had gone more than three weeks without any new cases and had declared that everybody who had contracted the virus had recovered, aside from the 22 people who died .

Beijing city official warns virus situation is 'extremely severe'

A Beijing city official warns that the situation in the capital was "extremely severe" as a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases prompted mass testing and lockdowns.

"Currently, the most important and urgent task is to resolutely prevent and control the epidemic," city spokesman Xu Hejian told a press briefing, adding the city must "take the most determined, decisive and strictest measures" to bring the new outbreak under control.

Shanghai to quarantine all who arrive from mid to high-risk Covid-19 areas in China

Shanghai will quarantine all people coming to the city from mid to high-risk Covid-19 areas in China for 14 days, a city official said amid concerns about a resurgence of the disease following a cluster outbreak in Beijing.

Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai's health commission, told reporters during a briefing individuals coming into the city from high-risk areas will be placed under centralised quarantine.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 378 to 186,839 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 378 to 186,839, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by nine to 8,800, the tally showed.

Latin America and Caribbean deaths surpass 80,000

Latin America and the Caribbean on Monday passed 80,000 Covid-19 deaths, more than half in Brazil as the virus accelerates across the region, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Since the disease first spread in Latin America in March, a total of 80,505 deaths have been recorded, of which 43,959 occurred in Brazil, the second country in the world in number of fatalities after the United States.

Beijing reports 27 new cases

China on Tuesday reported another 27 domestically transmitted coronavirus cases in Beijing, where a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market has sparked WHO concern and prompted a huge trace and test programme.

The new cases bring the number of infections confirmed in the Chinese capital over the last five days to 106, as city officials locked down more than 20 communities in the city and tested tens of thousands of people.

All indoor sports and entertainment venues in the city were shut down on Monday, and some other cities across China warned they would quarantine those arriving from Beijing.

The National Health Commission also reported four new domestic infections in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, plus another in southwestern Sichuan province.

Mexico's deaths now over 17,500

Mexico passed the grim milestone of 150,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, as the health ministry reported 3,427 new infections along with 439 additional fatalities.

There are now a total 150,264 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17,580 deaths, though the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

Brazil reports additional 627 deaths

Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nearly 44,000 on Monday, according to Health Ministry data, as the country continued easing restrictions on circulation despite the world's second-worst outbreak after the United States.

Brazil registered 627 new fatalities on Monday, down from an average of nearly 1,000 over the past week. Reporting of fatalities typically slows over the weekend.

Although Brazil's official death toll from the pandemic has risen to 43,959, the true impact is likely far greater than the data show, health experts say, because of a lack of widespread testing in Latin America's largest country.

The Health Ministry registered about 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 888,271 infections.

US airlines threaten to ban passengers

US airline passengers who refuse to wear facial coverings could have their flying privileges revoked, the industry's main lobby group said on Monday.

As of now, major US airlines may prevent anyone not wearing a mask from boarding and provide the coverings to passengers who have none. Once on board, however, flight attendants have little power to enforce the policy if passengers remove their masks.

Carriers implementing the new policy include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, Airlines for America said in a statement.

The airlines will clearly inform passengers about their individual policies on face coverings before flying, followed by an announcement with specific details on board, it said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies