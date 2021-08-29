Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.5 million people and infected over 216.6 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 29:

FILE PHOTO: People queue to enquire about Sinovac vaccine at a clinic, during the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore on June 18, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population

Singapore has fully inoculated 80 percent of its 5.7 million people against Covid-19, the health minister said, becoming the world's most vaccinated country and setting the stage for further easing of curbs.

"We have crossed another milestone, where 80 percent of our population has received their full regimen of two doses," Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.

That gives the tiny city-state the world's highest rate of complete vaccinations, according to a Reuters tracker.

Authorities have said they will further ease Covid-19 restrictions after hitting the 80 percent milestone.

Brazil registers 684 new deaths

Brazil has registered 24,699 new coronavirus cases and 684 additional Covid-19 deaths in the last24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 cases

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 1,218 locally acquired Covid-19 infections, exceeding the previous day's record of 1,035.

Six more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in the state in mid-June. There are 813 people now in hospital, 126 of them in intensive care, the New South Wales health ministry said onTwitter.

New Zealand reports 83 local cases

New Zealand, in a nationwide lockdown battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant, has reported 83 local Covid-19 cases, health officials said.

Eighty-two cases were reported in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak and New Zealand's largest city, and the other was in the capital, Wellington.

Mexico records 17,546 cases, 756 additional fatalities

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 17,546 new cases of Covid-19 and 756 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,328,863 and the death toll to 257,906.

Australia's Victoria reports 92 local cases

Australia's state Victoria, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, has reported 92 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period, health officials said.

This is the highest number of new daily cases in nearly a year. Of the infections, 61 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on Twitter.

African continent sees 33,385 new cases

The African continent has seen 33,385 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its daily update.

According to the update, the number of total infections on the continent rose to over 7.69 million on Saturday from the previous day’s 7.66 million.

The continent of 1.3 billion people also registered a total of 193,402 deaths after 759 patients were confirmed to have died of the virus over the past one day, said the centers, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The update said 6.81 million patients have recuperated.

The number of tests the continent has so far managed to conduct stands at nearly 65.76 million.

Broken down by region, Southern Africa recorded 3.7 million cases, North Africa 2.3 million, East Africa 897,900 cases, West Africa 594,400, and Central Africa 217,600 cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies