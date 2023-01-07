Fast News

Gangwon Province's county of Hwacheon sees hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists gather on its frozen stream to celebrate the region's annual ice festival.

The event was chosen as the nation's best festival by the culture ministry in 2010. (AFP)

South Korea's world-renowned annual ice fishing festival has kicked off after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 129,000 people braved below freezing temperatures for the 2023 Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival on Saturday, turning out for a chance to catch trout with hooks or even bare hands on a frozen lake close to the inter-Korean border.

Gangwon Province's county of Hwacheon has seen large crowds of visitors gathering to catch 'sancheoneo' mountain trout since the festival was launched 20 years ago.

Ice festivals are a large part of Korean culture and attract more than a million visitors to its northern regions each year. (AFP)

Participants try to catch the trout through holes cut in the surface of the vast frozen river.

The event has become a favoured celebration for the abundance of trout that floods the northern province at this time of year.

Organisers said they plan to release 171 tonnes of sancheoneo into the frozen river covering 61,054 square meters during this year's festival.

A young boy looks for trout through a small hole on the frozen river while fishing during the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarised zone separating North and South Korea. (Reuters)

Nation's best festival

Launched in 2003, the event was chosen as the nation's best festival by the culture ministry in 2010 and has drawn in more than a million visitors annually from 2006 to 2019.

As well as taking part in fishing, guests also have an opportunity to taste grilled sancheoneo and try out ice football and sledding.

Organisers will also operate foreigner-only fishing areas, resting and cooking areas, and a prayer room for Muslims.

The festival will continue for 23 days through January 29 with medical teams on alert to ensure the safety of those involved.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies