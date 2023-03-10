Fast News

Delta Modulator RDN device treats high blood pressure that does not respond to drug therapy.

An estimated 46 percent of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition. (Invamed-RD Global / AA Archive)

A Turkish medical firm has developed a device for the treatment of resistant hypertension, or high blood pressure, that does not respond well to aggressive medical treatment.

INVAMED Medical Device Technologies said they have produced the Delta Modulator RDN device for this purpose.

The Modulator Renal Denervation generator works in conjunction with the Modulator Renal Denervation catheter to deliver controlled radio frequency (RF) energy during renal denervation.

By entering the kidneys from the inguinal artery with the help of a catheter, the sympathetic nerves that increase the patient's blood pressure are weakened.

The Modulator Renal Denervation catheter positions the electrodes to create 360-degree ablation and can treat kidney branches to maximise the possibility of complete denervation.

Renal denervation (RDN) is a minimally invasive procedure to treat resistant hypertension

It treats the kidney branches where the nerves are close to the arterial lumen.



Hypertension silent killer

According to INVAMED, the symptoms of hypertension include fatigue, weakness, polyuria, headache and tinnitus.

An estimated 46 percent of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition. This disease, which is often called the silent killer, can cause the death of many people if it is not diagnosed and controlled.

An estimated 1.2 billion people are struggling with hypertension across the world. Studies suggest that the number of adults living with hypertension has doubled over the past 30 years.

Genetic background, eating an unhealthy diet, excessive salt intake, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and alcohol consumption are among the causes of hypertension. If hypertension is not treated, it causes great damage to the heart, brain, kidneys, eyes and arteries.

