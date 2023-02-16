Fast News

Seventeen-year-old Aleyna Olmez, was taken out from a destroyed building in quake-hit Kahramanmaras province, 248 hours after the country's worst disaster in a century.

A teenage girl was pulled from the debris of a collapsed building 248 hours after twin earthquakes hit southeastern Türkiye as hopes of finding more survivors fade.

Rescuers found Aleyna Olmez, 17, alive under the rubble in the Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province.

She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hacer Atlas, a member of the search and rescue team, who saved the young quake victim, said that they reached Olmez after long and tiring efforts.

Atlas said: "First we held her hand, then we pulled her out. She is in very good condition, and she can communicate. I hope we will continue to receive good news about her."

At least 36,187 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye last week, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday.

The February 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

