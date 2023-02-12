Fast News

More people are pulled out from the rubble of collapsed buildings as rescue teams work tirelessly in quake-hit regions of Türkiye.

Eight-year-old Semih Ege Ince was rescued from under the rubble by the search and rescue personnel 155 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Gaziantep, Türkiye. (AA)

On day seven of rescue efforts, hardworking teams have witnessed more miraculous rescues from the debris of powerful earthquakes that hit southeastern Türkiye earlier this week.

Tolga Fakioglu, a 34-year-old man, was rescued on Sunday in Defne district in the Hatay province after being stuck under the rubble for 155 hours since the first quake hit the country.

Rukiye, a young woman age 21, was also pulled out from the rubble in Adiyaman thanks to rescue teams' efforts to save her after she was stuck under debris for 153 hours.

Huseyin Seferoglu, a person with mental disabilities, was also pulled from the debris in Antakya in Hatay, Türkiye's southernmost province. The 23-year-old man was pulled out from the rubble 152 hours after the quake.

Ismihan, an 85-year-old woman, was also rescued in the same region after she was trapped under the rubble for 152 hours.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter that teams from the country rescued a woman and a child 150 hours after the quake.

Bukele said that Melih Efe Ozcan, around 5 years old, and Deniz Dal, around 30, were saved in Kahramanmaras.

Türkiye’s Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag says efforts are being conducted rapidly in arresting the suspects for alleged negligence in buildings that collapsed during #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/h5iMpaNNSY — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 12, 2023

Two sisters Rabia Kirmizi, 22, and Elif Kirmizi, 28, were rescued in the Adiyaman province on Sunday after they were trapped under concrete blocks for 152 hours.

Rescue teams also dug out Haci Ahmet Eyici, a seven-year-old boy, from the debris of an eight-storey building in Adiyaman 152 hours after the earthquake hit.

In pictures: Teams rescue 7-year-old Haci Ahmet under rubble of 8-storey-building in Adiyaman 152 hours after earthquake #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/i3VirZdqOv — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 12, 2023

In another rescue feeding hopes for more survivors, teams saved a mother and her son, Omer, after they were trapped in the debris for 150 hours.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also said on Twitter that a baby was rescued from the debris in the Hatay province 150 hours after the quakes hit the region. He shared the footage of the rescue work, saying: "There is always hope."

Muzeyyen Ofkeli, a 64-year-old woman, was also pulled out from the debris in Hatay. Ofkeli had been trapped in the rubble for 150 hours before she was rescued.

Ten-year-old girl Cudi is another quake survivor rescued by teams from Istanbul in Kahramanmaras. She was rescued from the rubble after 147 hours.

Hanim Gullu, 13, was rescued in Adiyaman after being trapped in the debris for 145 hours.

Adnan Ahmad Amir, a Syrian man, and his four-year-old daughter Emira were also rescued 141 hours after the quake.

There is always hope!



Footage shows a little girl being carried to an ambulance following her rescue from the quake rubble after 150 hours in debris in Hatay, southern Türkiye



🔴 LIVE updates here: https://t.co/rjJzOvo2mE pic.twitter.com/fxxmHAb8bb — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 12, 2023

Two powerful quakes

Mustafa Sarigul, a 35-year-old man, was rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building in Hatay, an area severely affected due to the twin earthquakes which struck Türkiye on Monday.

Turkish and Romanian rescue teams were screened live on television as they worked five hours to pull Sarigul out from the debris where he was trapped for 146 hours.

A young girl, Eylul Kilic, in Gaziantep was also rescued after she survived 146 hours in the debris of collapsed buildings. She was staying at her aunt’s home when the quakes shook the region.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

