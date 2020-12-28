Fast News

The global novel coronavirus has infected over 81 million people and claimed more than 1.7 million lives. Here're the updates for December 28:

Monday, December 28, 2020

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signalling a wait-and-see approach.

South Korea reports first variant of virus found in UK

South Korea has reported the first variant of coronavirus linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain in three people who had entered South Korea from London on December 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday.

Mainland China reports 21 new cases

Mainland China has reported 21 new Covid-19 cases on December 27, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

Six local transmissions were all in Liaoning province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 20 from 15 cases a day earlier.

Separately, Beijing has tightened Covid-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause a spike in cases in the capital, as it had reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,976, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Saudi lifts flight ban out of kingdom for non-Saudis

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority has said non-Saudis could now leave the kingdom after all international commercial flights were halted last week.

Last Sunday, Saudi Arabia closed its borders and suspended commercial flights over fears about a new coronavirus variant.

Meanwhile, Riyadh extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land, and sea for another week amid new coronavirus variant fears, the state news agency reported.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies