Türkiye's 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition is working to examine the levels of human-induced pollutants in the lakes on the island of Antarctica.

The scientists say they paid a lot of attention to leaving a minimum impact on the White Continent during the expedition. (AA)

Turkish scientists have observed an emperor penguin chick for the first time on Horseshoe Island in Antarctica.

Scientists, who spoke to Anadolu on Friday, went to the "continent of science and peace" to carry out glacial observations as part of the expeditions on Horseshoe Island, where they have been carrying out scientific activities for seven years.

Burak Karacik, the environmental officer in Türkiye's 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition, said they observed three types of penguins on Horseshoe Island, where their temporary science camp is located, but that they encountered a baby emperor penguin for the first time this year.

Emperor penguins are the largest of the 18 penguin species found in the world.

"Emperor penguins are known to live near Horseshoe Island in previous records, but we've never seen emperor penguins on Horseshoe Island during our expeditions.

"The emperor penguins, which we normally see further south, are a species we haven't seen for seven years despite them having a colony. This is an interesting situation for us. Apart from this species, Adelie and Chinstrap penguins are also seen on the island," the scientist said.

The expedition is held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency with support from the Ministry of Industry and Technology and coordinated by the Polar Research Institute of Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TUBITAK) Marmara Research Center (MAM).

Ecosystem protection

National Antarctic Science Expedition deputy head Atilla Yilmaz said they were working on lakes on Horseshoe Island and aimed to examine the levels and distribution of human-induced pollutants in the lakes.

Explaining that there are four lakes on the island and that they were collecting water and sediment samples from these lakes, Yılmaz said:

"We will conduct various analyses in the laboratories in Türkiye on the samples collected. Two different (species of) zooplankton have been found in the studies carried out on the lakes. This is why the lake ecosystems in the southernmost latitudes where these zooplankton are seen are of great importance."

"Zooplankton fossils dating back tens of thousands of years have been found in the core and sediment samples taken during the studies. Therefore, we are making great efforts to preserve this scientific and cultural heritage in the future.

"The United Kingdom, Belgium and Türkiye are making an effort to declare all the lakes in the vicinity as protected areas. Most likely, this place will be a protected area from 2024," he said, adding that continued scientific research would entail "certain rules."

Karacik said they would also look for heavy metal and organic pollutants in the samples they take in the lakes on the island, adding: "Though there are no humans (living here), human-induced pollutants come here. They can come here especially by air such as pesticides and atmospheric effects, and they can also affect living things."

Underlining the importance of sea ice formation in Antarctica, Karacik said that this year, sea ice levels were "very low compared to previous years, it is at its lowest level... The creatures we call krill, which are the beginning of the ecosystem, have a direct proportion to sea ice."

"When sea ice decreases, krill decreases. Whales, seals, and penguins in particular live on krill. When the sea ice decreases in Antarctica, the whole ecosystem deteriorates. I can say that we have seen this with our own observations. While we saw a large number of whales and seals in previous expeditions, we had the opportunity to see very few of them this time," he added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies