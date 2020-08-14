Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 21 million people and has killed more than 757,000. Here are the latest updates for August 14:

A patient is moved by relatives into an auto-rickshaw during the Covid-19 outbreak in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, August 14, 2020

India overtakes UK in virus death toll

India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases.

According to the health ministry, India reported 1,007 deaths during the past 24 hours. Its total rose to 48,040 deaths, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

India’s confirmed cases reached 2,461,190 with a single-day spike of 64,553 in the past 24 hours. More than 70 percent of people infected in India have recovered.

Tokyo logs 389 cases

Tokyo said it had confirmed 389 new cases of virus infections, as the daily tally rose above the 300 mark for the first time since August 9.

Those under 40 years accounted for 62 percent of new cases, while serious cases rose by three to 24 out of all current cases in the Japanese capital.

UK says it has no choice over quarantine for France arrivals

Britain had no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France from Saturday in order to protect public health domestically, transport minister Grant Shapps said.

"It's a dynamic situation, and I don't think that anybody ... would want us to do anything other than protect public health and public safety," Shapps told Sky News.

The Netherlands, Malta, Monaco and the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Turks & Caicos are also being added to the quarantine list.

Ukraine reports daily record of 1,732 cases

Ukraine reported 1,732 virus cases, a single-day record, the national council of security and defence said.

Total cases reached 87,872, including 2,011 deaths.

The number of infections has increased sharply since June as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport links to reopen.

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown by 12 days

New Zealand extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced, as authorities struggled with a growing new outbreak.

"Cabinet has agreed to maintain our current settings for an additional 12 days, bringing us to a full two weeks in total," Ardern said.

Since four people tested positive on Tuesday – the first cases in community transmission in 102 days – New Zealand has detected a cluster of 30 virus cases.

Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian vaccine

Vietnam's health ministry has registered to buy a Russian vaccine, state television reported, as the Southeast Asian country fights a new outbreak of the pandemic following months of no local cases.

Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of the world's first virus vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks, rejecting as "groundless" the safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.

China reports 30 cases

China has reported another eight cases of locally transmitted virus infections, all in the northwestern region of Xinjiang where the country’s last major outbreak has been largely contained.

Officials said that 22 other new cases were brought from outside the country by Chinese travellers returning home.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths from pandemic among 84,786 cases.

Germany's cases rise by 1,449 to 221,413

The number of virus cases in Germany increased by 1,449 to 221,413, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 14 to 9,225, the tally showed.

Mexico passes 500,000 virus cases

Mexico has passed the half-million mark in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The health department reported 7,371 new cases, bringing the country’s total for the pandemic to 505,751. The department reported 627 more confirmed Covid-19 deaths, giving Mexico a total of 55,293.

Experts agree that due to Mexico’s extremely low testing rates, those numbers are undercounted and that the real figures may be two to three times higher.

New Zealand records 12 new cases

New Zealand has reported 12 new confirmed virus cases for the last 24 hours as the country awaits an announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on whether a lockdown in its biggest city will be eased or extended.

The country's biggest city of Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, was put into lockdown on Wednesday, hours after four new cases were discovered in a family living there.

Thirty-eight people linked to the virus cluster have already been moved into quarantine facilities, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a media briefing in Wellington.

South Korea reports 103 new cases

South Korea has reported 103 new virus cases, of which 85 are domestic, the most locally transmitted cases since the end of March, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The new cases bring the country's tally to 14,873 infections, with 305 deaths.

North Korea lifts virus lockdown in border town

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lifted a three-week lockdown in the city of Kaesong and nearby areas, after a man who defected to the South returned to the border town last month showing virus symptoms.

Kim made the decision at a politburo meeting convened to discuss the government's efforts to prevent an outbreak, as well as the response to heavy rain and flooding, state news agency KCNA reported.

North Korea has said it has no confirmed cases of the virus, but Kim said last month that the virus "could be said to have entered" the country and imposed the lockdown after the man was reported to have symptoms.

US virus vaccines unlikely to be approved before November

Any potential virus vaccine backed by the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program is unlikely to receive a green light from regulators any earlier than November or December, given the time needed for a large-scale clinical trial.

In a call with reporters, the National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins said he thinks testing a vaccine in at least 10,000 people could potentially give enough evidence of safety and efficacy to clear it for wider use. US late-stage vaccine trials launched so far aim to recruit up to 30,000 people.

He added that he is confident that at least one of the six vaccines funded by the initiative will be shown to be safe and effective by the end of the year.

Brazil death toll from virus passes 105,000

Brazil has reported 60,091 new virus cases and 1,261 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has registered 3,224,876 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 105,463, according to the country's health ministry data.

Brazil ranks as the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the US.