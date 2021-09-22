Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 230M people and killed over 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 22:

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

UK and South Korea agree vaccine swap deal

Britain and South Korea have agreed to swap over 1 million vaccine doses with each other, with the UK sending a first batch of Pfizer shots in the coming weeks and Korea returning the same volume by the end of the year.

Britain said it would send Pfizer doses which it does not immediately need, so they can be used more quickly in South Korea.

"By working closely with our friends in South Korea, this vaccine swap will maximise their rollout speed without having an impact on the UK's vaccine programme," health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Russia reports 19,706 new cases

Russia has recorded 817 additional Covid-19 fatalities and 19,706 new cases in the past 24 hours, official data showed.

Brazil health minister tests positive

Brazil's health minister has tested positive in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Brazil's government said in a statement that Marcelo Queiroga was in good health and would remain in isolation in the United States.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro spoke at the General Assembly, flouting the requirement for all attendees to be vaccinated against the virus.

Also on Tuesday, Queiroga shook hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Other members of Brazil’s government in New York tested negative for the virus, the statement said.

Ill last year with Covid-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus, Bolsonaro has said several times over the last week that he remains unvaccinated.

He said getting a shot is a personal, medical decision.

Queiroga got his first shot of coronavirus vaccine in January.

He was photographed side by side with Bolsonaro on several occasions this week.

Tuesday morning he tweeted a picture with first lady Michele Bolsonaro.

Queiroga had breakfast Monday with several employees of investment funds in New York.

Almost 40 million Russians fully vaccinated against report

Almost 40 million people in Russia have been fully vaccinated, the TASS news agency quoted Anna Popova, the head of the consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, as saying.

Authorities in Russia, which has a population of 146 million, have said they are aiming for 80 percent of the population to have immunity by November.

India to target children for vaccine from October

All Indian children aged 12 or older will become eligible for vaccinations from next month, when drug maker Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCoV-D product, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The world's first DNA-based vaccine, ZyCoV-D won emergency authorisation from Indian regulators last month. From October, the company, better known as Zydus Cadila, will produce 10 million doses a month.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources sought anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to media.

The vaccine is the only one approved for children in India, which has given a total of 825.9 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

India recorded 26,964 new Covid-19 cases and 383 more deaths over the last 24 hour.

UAE eases face mask rules as Expo nears

The United Arab Emirates cut the number of places where face masks must be worn as it gears up to open the Expo 2020 world fairext month and as official case numbers fall.

The UAE had required masks in all public places and among members of different households in private vehicles.

While adhering to a two-metre distancing rule, masks can now be removed when doing exercise in public places, on beac hes and at poolsides, in hair salons and in medical centres when being treated.

The change follows a steady decrease in reported daily cases since early July, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

Virus deaths in US topping 1,900 a day

Virus deaths in the US have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans.

The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year, delayed the return to offices and demoralised healthcare workers.

“It is devastating," said Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician in the Kansas City, Missouri, area who has cared for babies delivered prematurely by cesarean section in a last-ditch effort to save their mothers, some of whom died.

For health workers, the deaths, combined with misinformation and disbelief about the virus, have been "heart-wrenching, soul-crushing."

Twenty-two people died in one week alone at CoxHealth hospitals in the Springfield-Branson area, a level almost as high as that of all of Chicago.

West Virginia has had more deaths in the first three weeks of September, 340, than in the previous three months combined.

Georgia is averaging 125 dead per day, more than California or other more populous states.

The nation was stunned back in December when it was witnessing 3,000 deaths a day. But that was when almost no one was vaccinated.

Now, nearly 64% of the US population has received at least one dose. And yet, average deaths per day have climbed 40% over the past two weeks, from 1,387 to 1,947, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts say the vast majority of the hospitalised and dead were not vaccinated.

US to donate an additional 500M vaccines

The US plans to donate an additional 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans.

President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual summit on Wednesday and is likely to announce the new pledge then.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden told United Nations General Assembly that the US had put more than $15 billion toward the global response in order to fund more than 160 million vaccines in other countries.

The US had already purchased 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and donated them through the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

Vaccines had already landed in 100 countries, Biden said, adding he would announce additional commitments on Wednesday at a US-hosted global Covid-19 summit.

The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse its targets for ending the pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world's population is vaccinated by the 2022, according to a draft US document viewed by Reuters.

J&J reports positive booster shot

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company.

A second shot given 56 days after the first provided 75 percent protection against symptomatic patients in a global clinical trial, with that level rising to 94 percent in the United States.

The reason behind this difference was not clear from the company's press release, but it could be linked to fewer variants in the US when the data accrued.

It was 94 percent effective in preventing severe or critical symptoms at least 14 day s post final vaccination in America, but there were relatively few cases to judge from.

When a second shot was given two months after the first, antibody levels rose to four to six times higher than observed after the single dose.

Overall, the data is positive news for the almost 15 million Americans who received one dose of the J&J vaccine but have been left in the dark about if and when they might need a booster.

Experts eye travel testing to contain virus in Hawaii

Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase testing for travellers as the islands weather a record surge and federal guidelines change to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming to the US.

State leaders have resisted implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers, despite evidence that more testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination like Hawaii.

Earlier this summer, the state removed all testing requirements for vaccinated people.

And even with a single pre-flight test for unvaccinated travelers, experts say infected passengers can easily slip through the cracks.

Iran to buy 2M Pfizer-BioNTech doses

Iran is considering the purchase of two million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as the country continues to battle the Middle East's deadliest outbreak.

"A contract is being drawn up with the Iranian foreign exchange office for the import within one to two months of two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine produced in Belgium," said senior health official Mohammad-Reza Shanehsaz.

"At present, six vaccines, Sputnik, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Bharat, Pfizer produced in Belgium and Johnson & Johnson produced in Germany, have been given the green light," he said, quoted by Fars news agency.

The authorities have also approved for emergency use two domestically produced vaccines, including COViran Barekat, which is in short supply.

The country has so far received more than 60 million vaccine doses, including from China, according to media reports.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies