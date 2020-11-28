Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected almost 62 million people and killed over 1.4 million. Here are the updates for November 28:

A Russian police officer checks public adherence of the 'mask regime' forcing people to wear masks in public places, in an electric train car in Moscow, Russia, Friday, November 27, 2020. (AP)

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Russia reports 27,100 new cases, 510 deaths

Russia has reported 27,100 new coronavirus cases, including 7,320 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,242,633 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also confirmed 510 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 39,068.

Speed of viral spread causes concern in South Korea

South Korea has reported more than 500 new virus cases for the third straight day, the speed of viral spread unseen since the worst wave of the outbreak in spring.

The 504 cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention brought the national caseload to 33,375, including 522 deaths.

Around 330 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million population, where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions linked to hospitals, schools, saunas, gyms and army units.

Ukraine's total virus cases exceed 700,000



The total number of virus cases in Ukraine has climbed to 709,701 as it registered a record daily tally of 16,294 new infections in the past 24hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said.

He said 184 patients had died of Covid-19 in the past 24hours, taking the total number of deaths to 12,093.

Pakistan sees another day of over 3,000 virus cases



Pakistan has recorded more than 3,000 new virus infections Saturday for the fourth day in a row, pushing the overall tally to 392,326, official data showed.

Another 45 people died because of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,942.

The number of new infections and deaths were, however, slightly less than what was recorded.

The recovery ratio dropped from 95 percent to 86 percent as active cases rose to 46,861. A total of 337,553 patients have recovered.

South Africa records 3,370 new virus cases



South Africa has recorded 3,370 new virus cases, bringing the number of infections to 781,941, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

He said 89 people died from the virus, pushing the number of fatalities to 21,378 but 722,876 patients have recovered.

Earlier on Friday, Mkhize told a news briefing in the Eastern Cape Province, which has the highest numbers of infections, that parts of the country are witnessing a resurgence of the virus.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 21,695

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 21,695 to 1,028,089, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 379 to 15,965, the tally showed.

Mexico's death toll rises to 104,873

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 12,081 additional cases of the coronavirus and 631 more deaths, bringing the official number of infections to 1,090,675 and the death toll to 104,873.

China reports six new virus cases vs five a day earlier

China reported six new virus cases in the mainland for November 27, compared with five cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, compared with eight a day earlier.

Los Angeles County to impose new restrictions

All public and private social gatherings of individuals from different households will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting on Monday under new restrictions local health officials unveiled, citing a continued surge in Covid-19 infections.

The latest public health order, affecting some 20 million people living in and around the nation's second-largest city, specifically exempts religious services and protests as constitutionally protected rights.

Peru secures future coronavirus vaccine doses

Peru has secured enough coronavirus vaccine to give nearly three-quarters of its population at least one dose when the immunization is available.

The agreements announced with Pfizer Inc and global vaccine distribution program COVAX will provide 23.1 million doses for a population of 31.9 million. Some vaccine regimes will require two doses.

The Peruvian Ministry of Health said it had signed a binding agreement with Pfizer for the purchase of 9.9 million doses of its vaccine which is in testing. Another 13.2 million doses will be bought through COVAX, which is led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and the World Health Organization and aimed at promoting equitable access.

COVAX has signed agreements to buy vaccines from French drugmaker Sanofi, Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Novavax.

Brazil registers 514 new deaths

Brazil has registered 34,130 additional coronavirus cases 514 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,238,350 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 171,974 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies