The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over18.43 million people and has killed more than 696,000. Here are the latest updates for August 4:

Armed police stop motorists at a checkpoint as they conduct identity checks during a new round of lockdown measures for the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, along a road in Manila, Philippines on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Millions under lockdown in Philippines



More than 27 million people in the Philippines' main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila, went back into a partial lockdown for weeks.

People have been told to stay home unless they need to go out to buy essential goods, for exercise or for work after the number of recorded infections surged past 100,000.

Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads of the Philippine and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel as surging virus cases forced another lockdown.

Officials deployed dozens of shuttle buses, along with army trucks, to ferry stranded medical personnel and workers of authorized businesses. Most domestic flights to and from the capital were cancelled, and night curfews will return in places.

The lockdown is milder than was first one imposed, which largely confined most people to their homes for months, but is more severe than the quarantine restrictions the capital had been under recently. It is being imposed in metropolitan Manila and outlying provinces for two weeks.

US adds 46,321 new cases

The United States added 46,321 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economy also added 532 deaths, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 0030 GMT Tuesday.

The US has now recorded 4,711,323 total cases, with 155,366 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.

Monday was the second day to notch a slightly lower caseload, after a string of five days last week had all recorded more than 60,000 new daily infections.

China reports fewer new cases



Both mainland China and Hong Kong reported fewer new cases as strict measures to contain new infections appear to be taking effect.

Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day. Of those, 28 were in the northwestern region of Xinjiang and two in Liaoning province in the northeast.

Hong Kong reported 78 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the first time in almost two weeks that new cases had fallen into double-digits.

Authorities in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city ordered mask-wearing in public places, restrictions on indoor dining, and increased testing to contain the outbreak.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 879 to 211,281



The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 879 to 211,281, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,156, the tally showed.

Harvard researchers want more 'crappy' tests

The aphorism "perfect is the enemy of good enough" has been played out to tragic effect in the US's inadequate testing for the coronavirus, according to researchers calling for quick tests that cost only about a dollar each, and which may not be as accurate but can be carried out several times a week by the whole population.

Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard University, has for weeks been pushing for what he calls "crappy" tests.

His idea is to move away from the current high-precision molecular tests, known as PCR tests, which are still scarce in large swathes of the country and which people often have to wait hours to get done, and then have to wait days – or up to a week – for the results.

Antibody cocktail prevents and treats virus in animals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has said that the Covid-19 antibody drug combination it is developing both prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters, adding to hope that it might work for people.

The US biotech company said on Monday in the animal study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, that the cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies was able to "almost completely block establishment of virus infection."

Regeneron said the cocktail was also able to minimise infection in a second study in which animals were infected with a much higher level of the virus.

The prophylactic effect was greatly diminished with a lower dose of the drug, the company said.

It said the results matched or exceeded effects recently shown in animal studies of vaccine candidates.

Australian state to impose hefty fines

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria has said military personnel would be deployed to enforce Covid-19 isolation orders, with anyone caught in breach of those rules facing tough new fines.

Victoria earlier this week imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people's daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But nearly a third of those who had contracted Covid-19 were not home isolating when checked on by officials, requiring tough new penalties, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday.

Andrews said 500 military personnel will this week deploy to Victoria to bolster enforcement of self-isolation orders, with fines of nearly A$5,000 ($3,559.00) for breaching stay at home orders. The only exemption will be for urgent medical care.

"There is literally no reason for you to leave your home and if you were to leave your home and not be found there, you will have a very difficult time convincing Victoria police that you have a lawful reason," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne .

Victoria reported 439 new cases in the past 24 hours. Andrews said 11 people had died from the virus since Monday. In total, Australia has recorded nearly 19,000 cases and 232 fatalities, far few than many other developed nations.

Brazil reports 561 new deaths

Brazil has confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 16,641 to 2,750,318 while deaths rose by 561 to 94,665.

Brazil has the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world after the United States.

Mexico's death toll exceeds 48,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,767 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 266 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 443,813 cases and 48,012 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases

Latin America and Caribbean surpass 5M

Latin American and the Caribbean have surpassed five million coronavirus cases, according to an AFP tally, more than half of which have been registered in Brazil.

Alongside the cases, there have been more than 200,000 deaths from Covid-19 in the region.

Brazil has recorded 2.75 million infections and more than 94,000 deaths.

Three Gambian ministers test positive

Three cabinet ministers in Gambia have tested positive for Covid-19, the presidency said, in a further sign the virus is ripping though the corridors of power after the nation's vice president tested positive last week.

President Adama Barrow is in self isolation for the next two weeks, the presidency said last week, after Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive.

Now, finance minister Mambureh Njie, energy minister Fafa Sanyang and agriculture minister Amie Fabureh have also been infected by the virus, the presidency said in a statement late on Sunday.

The statement gave no detail on the state of the ministers' health.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies