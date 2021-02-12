Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.37 million people and infected more than 108.25 million globally. Here are the developments for February 12:

Pharmacy manager Jayme Strnatka prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a Walgreens store in Chicago, Illinois, US, on February 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, February 12, 2021

US acquires 200M more vaccine doses

President Joe Biden has said that the US had signed deals to acquire 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses as officials look to immunize the vast majority of the population by July.

The deals with Pfizer and Moderna, which the administration had announced it was seeking last month, increase the country's total vaccine supply by fifty percent, to 600 million doses.

Both vaccines currently authorised for emergency use in the US require two shots.

The US immunisation campaign got off to a shaky start in December but has since improved: 46.4 million shots have now reached arms, and at least 34.7 million people have received one or more doses, roughly 10 percent of the population.

The vaccine drive entered a new phase on Thursday as 6,500 pharmacies began scheduling shots, but a wave of optimism brought about by falling cases could soon be tested by dangerous variants.

A million doses were being shipped to drugstores and supermarket pharmacies nationwide, with chains announcing they would begin administering the first shots on Friday.

The pharmacy program will eventually expand to 40,000 outlets, while the federal government has also used emergency legislation to ramp up vaccine production, opened mass vaccine sites in stadiums, and has begun a separate program to reach underserved communities.

Anthony Fauci, the president's chief advisor on the pandemic, told NBC that by April, vaccines would start being available to anyone who wanted them.

Brazil reports 54,742 new cases

Brazil has recorded 54,742 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,351 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to over 236,000, according to ministry data.

Mexico's death toll rises to 171,234

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,474 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing its total to 171,234.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels.

China reports 12 new cases

China has reported 12 new mainland Covid-19 cases for February 11, official data showed, up from two cases a day earlier but there were no new locally transmitted infections as the Lunar New Year holiday began.

All of the new cases were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement. New asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 cases, fell to eight from 16 a day earlier.

China saw a major resurgence of the disease in January, when a cluster emerged in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing.

The disease spread to northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces in the country's worst outbreak since March 2020, prompting an aggressive package of measures including lockdowns in the worst-hit areas to curb the spread of the virus.

Friday's data adds to evidence that China was able to effectively stamp out the latest wave of infections and avoid another full-blown Covid-19 crisis.

The total number of confirmed mainland China Covid-19 cases stands at 89,748. The death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

Czech lawmakers reject government request to extend state of emergency

The Czech lower house of parliament has rejected the government's request to extend a state of emergency underpinning pandemic measures beyond February 14.

The minority government said the decision would mean the end of nationwide limits on movement, including a night-time curfew, the lifting of a ban on public gatherings, and a reopening of retail stores.

Some other measures may still be extended under different legislation.

South Africa secures millions of Pfizer, J&J vaccine doses

South Africa has secured millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizervaccines to fight the highly infectious Covid-19 variant that is dominant in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

During an annual state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said South Africa has secured 9 million doses of the J&J vaccine, of which 500,000 would arrive over the next four weeks so authorities could start vaccinating health workers.

Another 20 million Pfizer doses were also on their way, he said.

In addition, the World Health organisation-backed COVAX facility would provide 12 million vaccine doses, Ramaphosa said.

South Africa has been hit doubly hard by a second wave of Covid-19, driven by a new coronavirus variant first discovered in the Eastern Cape, called 501Y.V2 and believed to be 50 percent more contagious than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

Nearly 1.5 million people have been infected since the pandemic began and more than 47,000 have been killed, andRamaphosa said the economy had shrunk by 6%, while joblessness had soared to new records.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies