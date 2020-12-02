Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 64 million people and cut more than 1.5 million lives short. Here are the developments for December 2:

Massive logistics plan unveiled at Brussels International Airport to show its preparedness for Covid-19 vaccines. (Reuters)

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

US, Europe develop vaccine plans with approval likely soon

The United States and Europe fleshed out plans to administer vaccines as soon as they gain approval, with a US panel recommending that health care workers and nursing home residents be given top priority.

Hopes are high that shots could be ready for use before the end of the year, with two frontrunner vaccines, by Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer, already seeking emergency use approval on both sides of the Atlantic.

Companies have been racing to find a treatment for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1.5 million people and infected more than 63 million since it emerged in China in December of last year.

In the United States, an advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proposed that health care workers and nursing home residents, 24 million people in total, be the first in line for Covid jabs.

Those two groups have accounted for about 40 percent of deaths in the US thus far.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA ) said Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 "at the latest" to consider emergency approval for the vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.

Another meeting to assess the request from Moderna will take place no later than January 12.

US says ready for immediate domestic shipment of vaccines

The US Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the "immediate mass shipment" of vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures.

The department said US agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and inoculation points.

It added it has established "appropriate safety requirements for all potential hazards involved in shipping the vaccine, including standards for dry ice and lithium batteries used in cooling."

The department is preparing to ensure deliveries of vaccine doses for about 40 million US residents through January, or about 20 million a month, officials told Reuters.

Lockdowns drive spike in online child abuse

Out-of-school kids and adult predators spending more time at home and on the internet during the pandemic is the "perfect storm" driving a spike in online child sex abuse around the world, activists and police say.

From slums in the Philippines to Australia's suburbs, the cross-border crime has mushroomed as offenders take advantage of school closures and lockdowns to reach children, either in person or via social media, gaming sites and the dark web.

In Australia, federal police received more than 21,000 reports of child sex abuse in the 12 months to June 30, a n increase of over 7,000 cases on the previous year.

Their investigators also recorded a 136 percent increase in online child sex exploitation material.

"The Philippine government saw a 260 percent increase in reports of online child abuse materials from March to May, when the country was in a strict lockdown, UNICEF said.

Investigators are even "seeing Covid-specific child exploitation forums where (offenders) are discussing the opportunities that have arisen during the Covid period", Hudson revealed, including one with 1,000 members.

South Korea outbreak adds new stress to gruelling

From avoiding family members to skipping extra study at "cram schools", the virus has forced nearly half a million South Korean test-takers and proctors to rethink their strategies ahead of a hyper-competitive university entrance exam this week.

This year teachers, proctors and students drastically changed their study and teaching practices to try to ensure those taking the test don't ruin their chances by getting sick.

After delaying the exam by two weeks, authorities have prepared 31,291 test venues nationwide for this year's exam, nearly double the number from last year to allow more social distancing.

Some venues are specialised to accommodate at least 37 students with confirmed infections, and another 430 in quarantine, deputy education minister Park Baeg-beom told a briefing on Wednesday.

All students must wear masks and will be separated by plastic screens, Park said.

For students who are suspected cases of Covid-19, proctors must wear protective equipment and collect exam papers in plastic bags and wipe them before handing over to the staff outside.

South Korea reported 511 new cases as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 35,163 with 526 deaths.

Tennis Australia needs five years to recover from pandemic

Tennis Australia (TA) expects to exhaust most of its $59 million reserves to maintain funding to the sport as it deals with significant costs in staging the Australian Open during the pandemic.

TA boss Craig Tiley said the governing body would likely spend more than $29.4 million on quarantine and biosecurity operations for the year's first Grand Slam, which is also expected to be delayed from its January 18-31 schedule.

The biosecurity arrangements will involve additional costs in accommodating players and their entourages during Australia's mandatory 14-day quarantine for international arrivals.

The protocols are also expected to limit crowd sizes at Melbourne Park to as little as 25% capacity through the two-week Australian Open.

About 800,000 people attended the tournament in January.

TA have consulted with government authorities for months over the protocols.

Mexico set to sign Pfizer vaccine deal on Wednesday

Mexico's government was due to sign a contract with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the delivery of its vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Pfizer has submitted the details about its vaccine to Mexico's health regulator, Cofepris, and the country's foreign minister last month said the government expects the vaccine to reach Mexico in December.

Lopez-Gatell said the contract with Pfizer, which developed its vaccine wit h German partner BioNTech SE, is expected to be signed by Health Minister Jorge Alcocer, and the Finance Ministry was making plans to ensure Mexico sets aside enough money to pay for the Pfizer and other vaccines.

Mexico's contract with Pfizer will include ways to minimise the challenges associated with its vaccine, which requires that it be transported and stored at -70 degrees Celsius.

India registers another drop in Covid-19 infections

India has maintained a declining trend in infections with 36,604 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The cases declined by 32% in November as compared to October, according to the Health Ministry.

For more than three weeks, India’s single-day cases have remained below 50,000.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said new cases were declining consistently after peaking in mid-September at nearly 100,000 per day. .

The capital New Delhi has also seen a dip in daily infections. It reported 4,006 new cases in the past 24 hours.

India reported 501 additional deaths, raising total fatalities to 138,122.

In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, the Home Ministry has allowed states to impose local restrictions.

Hong Kong limits most gatherings to two people

Hong Kong is limiting most gatherings to just two people and ordering compulsory testing of workers at retirement homes and facilities for people with disabilities, among tightening measures to contain a new wave of cases.

That is prompting the government to raise penalties for failing to follow orders on mask wearing in public and for compulsory tests.

Exceptions were made for some group gatherings, including a limit of 20 people for weddings and shareholder meetings, but religious activities and group travel would no longer be exempt.

Hong Kong and Singapore, meanwhile, have called off a planned travel bubble until next year in response to the surge in Hong Kong cases.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 17,270 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 17,270 to 1,084,743, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 487 to 17,123.

Global cases now over 64M

Coronavirus cases globally surpassed the grim milestone of 64 million, according to a tracking portal.

The United States is the worst affected country in terms of caseload, followed by India and Brazil.

Brazil sees nearly 700 more fatalities

Brazil reported 50,909 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily case number since early September, and 697 new deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 6,386,787 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 173,817, according to ministry data.

Mexico records 825 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 8,819 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 825 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,122,362 cases and 106,765 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China adds nine cases

Mainland China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 1, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement on Wednesday, said seven of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Two new local cases were reported in the Inner Mongolia region, the commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to three from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,551, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Florida tops 1M cases

Florida joined Texas and California in surpassing one million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as the governor has vowed not to adopt any further restrictions or impose closures like those enacted in the spring and summer.

Hospitalisations have also climbed in the state with 4,261 Covid-19 patients, up from 4,139 tallied on Monday.

The figure is still less than half what hospitals saw in late July, but it has steadily climbed since October after plateauing at about 2,000 hospitalisations daily for weeks following the summer surge of the virus.

The state’s health department on Tuesday reported 82 new virus deaths, raising the toll in the third-most populous state to at least 18,942 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies