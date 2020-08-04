Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over18.43 million people and has killed more than 696,000. Here are the latest updates for August 4:

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Antibody cocktail prevents and treats virus in animals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has said that the Covid-19 antibody drug combination it is developing both prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters, adding to hope that it might work for people.

The US biotech company said on Monday in the animal study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, that the cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies was able to "almost completely block establishment of virus infection."

Regeneron said the cocktail was also able to minimise infection in a second study in which animals were infected with a much higher level of the virus.

The prophylactic effect was greatly diminished with a lower dose of the drug, the company said.

It said the results matched or exceeded effects recently shown in animal studies of vaccine candidates.

Brazil reports 561 new deaths

Brazil has confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 16,641 to 2,750,318 while deaths rose by 561 to 94,665.

Brazil has the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world after the United States.

Mexico's death toll exceeds 48,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,767 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 266 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 443,813 cases and 48,012 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases

Latin America and Caribbean surpass 5M

Latin American and the Caribbean have surpassed five million coronavirus cases, according to an AFP tally, more than half of which have been registered in Brazil.

Alongside the cases, there have been more than 200,000 deaths from Covid-19 in the region.

Brazil has recorded 2.75 million infections and more than 94,000 deaths.

Three Gambian ministers test positive

Three cabinet ministers in Gambia have tested positive for Covid-19, the presidency said, in a further sign the virus is ripping though the corridors of power after the nation's vice president tested positive last week.

President Adama Barrow is in self isolation for the next two weeks, the presidency said last week, after Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive.

Now, finance minister Mambureh Njie, energy minister Fafa Sanyang and agriculture minister Amie Fabureh have also been infected by the virus, the presidency said in a statement late on Sunday.

The statement gave no detail on the state of the ministers' health.

