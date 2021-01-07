Fast News

World's most popular messaging app's new privacy policy forces users to agree to share personal data with Facebook or risk losing their accounts starting from the first week of February.

WhatsApp assured users that their data will remain private when it was acquired by Facebook in 2014. (AFP)

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by social media giant Facebook, has raised privacy concerns after announcing a change in its privacy policy that will allow Facebook to access the data of its users.

The app's over 2 billion users will be presented with "an ultimatum" on February 8th to either accept the new privacy policies or delete their accounts, reports Ars Technica.

"After this date, you'll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp," the service told users on Thursday via an in-app alert that asks them to agree to the policy.

WhatsApp that boasts "Privacy and Security is in our DNA," says it currently collects information on usage and log, location, device, connection, and cookies.

But it has taken a U-turn with its latest policy changes.

WhatsApp's terms of working with Facebook, last updated on January 5, said third parties will have access to users' account registration information including their phone number, IP address, contacts, transaction data, information on how they interact with others, device information, and more.

Signal and Telegram are now better alternatives if you are concerned about your privacy. Here’s what a Facebook wants out of you on WhatsApp and it’s own site: pic.twitter.com/uBN5g9ufgx — Mike Butcher (@mikebutcher) January 7, 2021

Source: TRT World