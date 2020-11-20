Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 57.2 million people and killed over 1.36 million. Here are the updates for November 20:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends a session on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19, Switzerland, October 5, 2020. (Reuters)

November 20, 2020

WHO advises against remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment

The anti-viral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat Covid-19 patients no matter how severe their illness as it has "no important effect" on survival chances, the World Health Organization said.

Denting hopes in one of the few treatments that had shown some initial promise in severe patients, a WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) of international experts said there was "no evidence based on currently available data that it does improve patient-important outcomes".

The United States, the European Union and other countries have granted temporary approval for the use of remdesivir after initial research showed it may shorten recovery time in some coronavirus patients.

President Donald Trump was treated with remdesivir among other medicines after he tested positive for Covid-19 in October.

Friday's WHO recommendation was based on four international randomised trials among more than 7,000 patients hospitalised with the virus.

Publishing updated treatment guidance in the BMJ medical journal, the panel acknowledged that their recommendation does not mean that remdesivir has no benefit for patients.

Portugal extends state of emergency amid virus

Portugal’s parliament has voted by a comfortable margin to extend the country’s state of emergency by two weeks amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The state of emergency has allowed the government to impose nighttime and weekend curfews across most of the country.

Officials are expected to further tighten restrictions on movements in areas of high contagion. Health experts say they expect the recent resurgence of Covid-19 to peak next week.

Portugal’s 14-day cumulative number cases per 100,000 of population is 769 — higher than neighbouring Spain and close to France and Italy, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita told lawmakers on Friday the government will likely need to extend the state of emergency again next month.

Swiss report 4,946 new cases

Infections in Switzerland have risen by 4,946 in a day, data from the country's health authorities showed.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 290,601 and the death toll rose by 111 to 3,575, while 252 new hospitalisations added to the strain on the health care system.

Reinfection unlikely for at least 6 months, study finds

People who've had Covid-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection, according to a British study of healthcare workers on the frontline of fight against the pandemic.

The findings should offer some reassurance for the more than 51 million people worldwide who have been infected with the pandemic disease, researchers at the University of Oxford said.

"This is really good news, because we can be confident that, at least in the short term, most people who get Covid-19 won’t get it again," said David Eyre, a professor at Oxford's Nuffield Department of Population Health, who co-led the study.

Isolated cases of re-infection with Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, had raised concerns that immunity might be short-lived and that recovered patients may swiftly fall sick again.

But the results of this study, carried out in a cohort of UK healthcare workers - who are among those at highest risk of contracting Covid-19 - suggest cases of reinfection are likely to remain extremely rare.

German says infection numbers still need to fall significantly

Germany has managed to stabilise the number of coronavirus infections but has not yet reversed the trend, a government spokesman said.

The number of infections still needs to fall significantly, he added ahead of another meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with state premiers over the issue on Wednesday.

The government's goal is to reduce infections to 50 cases per 100,000 people over seven days while the incidence now is around 140 cases, he said.

Finland to ban public meetings of more than 20 in Helsinki region

Public meetings of more than 20 people will be banned in the Helsinki region to combat a rise in case numbers, Finnish authorities said.

While Finland's 14-day average of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants remains at Europe's lowest level at 58, public health authorities said the rate was nearly twice as high in the capital region and thus the new restrictions were needed.

Russia reports record high 24,318 new infections

Russia has reported a record high of 24,318 new coronavirus infections, including 6,902 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,039,926.

Authorities also reported 461 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 35,311.

Serbian Church leader dies after contracting virus

The leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the church said Friday. He was 90.

The patriarch was hospitalised with the virus early in November, soon after attending the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Bishop Amfilohije, who also died from complications caused by the Covid-19 infection.

“It was an honour to have known you," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram with a black and white photo of the patriarch. “People like you are never gone."

At that funeral, thousands of mourners, most of them with no masks or keeping any distance between each other, gathered at the funeral in the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica on November 1, in violation of coronavirus-fighting measures proclaimed by the small Adriatic state's authorities.

Greece appropriates 2 private clinics appropriated to treat patients

Greek authorities are taking over two private health clinics and their staff in northern city of Thessaloniki as the region’s public hospitals struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said it had requested beds in private hospitals be made available to the public health system for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, but that “despite the effort, the finding of a mutually acceptable solution was not possible.”

The ministry said that as of Friday it was forcibly appropriating the two clinics and their staff in Greece's second-biggest city, which is at the heart of the recent resurgence of the virus in Greece.

Hong Kong to close more schools to fight virus

Hong Kong has suspended in-person classes for lower primary school students after the city’s top health official said the coronavirus situation in the city was rapidly deteriorating.

Classes for primary 1 to 3 students will be suspended for two weeks from Monday. The suspension comes just over a week after kindergartens were ordered to close following an outbreak of upper respiratory tract infections.

Hong Kong confirmed 26 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 21 of which are local cases.

Hong Kong is due to launch an air travel bubble with Singapore on Sunday. Currently, the air travel bubble remains on track, although it could be suspended according to the agreement between Singapore and Hong Kong if the seven-day moving average for untraceable coronavirus infections exceed five in either city.

Australia's Victoria hits three weeks without infection

Australia’s once hard-hit state of Victoria has gone three weeks without a new case for the first time since February.

There are two just active coronavirus cases remaining across Victoria, according to figures released by the health department on Friday.

And after having other states in Australia shut their borders to Victoria, the state has decided to close its border with neighboring South Australia, which is experiencing a new spike in cases.

Victoria went through a prolonged surge of the virus that saw the city of Melbourne locked down, overnight curfews imposed and bans on family gatherings and extended travel outside the city.

Australia has had 907 coronavirus deaths, but 819 have occurred in Victoria.

Germany sets daily record with 23,648 new cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 23,648 to 879,564, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 260 to 13,630, the tally showed.

EU willing to approve two Covid-19 vaccines this year

The EU could approve two coronavirus vaccines being tested by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna before the end of next month.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the European Medicines Agency could give "conditional marketing authorisation ... as early as the second half of December if all proceeds now without any problem".

Working together, US giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech have developed a vaccine the firms say has had successful clinical trials and have sent data to the EMA.

US biotech company Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 95 percent effective.

The EU has contracts to reserve hundreds of millions of doses of future vaccines with BioNTech, Purevac, AstraZeneca and Sanofi if they can be brought to market.

Ukraine reports record daily infections

Ukraine has registered a record 14,575 new virus infections in the last 24 hours, surpassing the previous day's record of 13,357.

The tally climbed to 598,085 cases, with 10,598 deaths, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

India's total infections cross 9-million mark

India has crossed the grim milestone of 9 million virus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections after the US, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 584, with the total now at 132,162, the health ministry said.

Government officials and experts have warned that the country could still see a spike after the festival of Diwali was celebrated this month.

UK may ease Christmas rules as virus cases start to flatten

There are signs that virus cases in Britain are starting to flatten as a result of current lockdowns, health minister Matt Hancock says, paving the way fora Christmas period with less stringent restrictions.

"There are encouraging signs that the number of cases is starting to flatten, and that the lockdown that we brought in,earlier this month, is working," Hancock told Sky News, addingthat a UK-wide approach to rules for Christmas was being worked on.

"It of course won't be like a normal Christmas, there will have to be rules in place, but we hope that they'll allow for a bit more of that normal Christmas that people really look forward to."

US reports 2,200 deaths in last 24 hours

The United States has registered more than 2,200 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, a record high since May as the pandemic surges across the country.

The number of cases at 0030GMT Friday was 11,698,661 with 252,419 deaths, meaning 200,146 new infections and 2,239 more deaths in 24 hours.

US authorities have urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week as virus cases soar.

California announced a night-time curfew aimed at curbing the pandemic.

South Korea leaders urge public to stay at home

South Korea’s prime minister has urged the public to avoid social gatherings and stay at home as much as possible as the country’s coronavirus tally hovered above 300 for a third consecutive day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that the 363 cases additionally reported in the past 24 hours took the country’s total to 30,017 with 501 deaths.

South Korea’s caseload has been on a steady rise after it relaxed its physical distancing rules last month. Local authorities on Thursday toughened distancing guidelines in the greater Seoul area , the southern city of Gwangju and some parts in the eastern Gangwon province to prevent a further viral spread.

Mexico becomes fourth country to hit 100,000 deaths

Mexico has passed the 100,000 mark in Covid-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country – behind the United States, Brazil and India – to do so.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a total of 1,015,071 confirmed cases.

Brazil will not exempt vaccine makers from liability

Brazil does not intend to draw up legislation that would exempt makers of vaccines from liability, the country's deputy health minister Elcio Franco has said.

Franco said meetings held this week in Brasilia with vaccine developers should lead to non-binding memorandums of understanding on possible future purchases of vaccines.

He said the prices and target populations will be factors in deciding any purchase.

South Australia to lift lock-down early

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall says the region will lift its planned six-day lock-down earlier than expected, even after police were misled during contract tracing.

Police said the region would not have gone into lock-down if one virus contact did not lie and cause a "devastating impact" on the community.

Marshall said the restriction will be lifted at midnight on Saturday.

Mainland China reports 17 new cases vs 12 a day earlier

Mainland China has reported 17 new virus cases on November 19, up from 12 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

The National Health Commission said all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, also rose to 14 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus infections to date in Mainland China stands at 86,398 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

WHO advises against Gilead’s remdesivir for all hospitalised patients

The anti-viral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat Covid-19 patients no matter how severe their illness as it has "no important effect" on survival chances, the World Health Organization has said.

Scratching one of the few treatments that had shown some initial promise in severe patients, a WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts said there was "no evidence based on currently available data that it does improve patient-important outcomes".

The United States, the European Union and other countries have granted temporary approval for the use of remdesivir after initial research showed it may shorten recovery time in some patients.