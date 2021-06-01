Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 171 million people and claimed at least 3.5 million lives across the world. Here are the updates for June 1.

Many experts and media outlets say the true number of people dying from Covid-19 in India is being suppressed or undercounted by the government. (Reuters)

Tuesday, June 1

India reports 127,510 new Covid-19 infections, 2,795 deaths

India has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections since April 8 at 127,510 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,795.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.2 million, while the death toll has reached 331,895, Health Ministry data showed.

Experts say the true number of fatalities is several times higher from what is being reported by government officials.

Australia court upholds ban on pandemic travel

An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the federal government's draconian power to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring the coronavirus home.

Most Australians have been stranded in their home nation for more than a year under a government emergency order made under the powerful Biosecurity Act.

Australia is alone among developed democracies in preventing its citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country during the pandemic except in "exceptional circumstances."

The libertarian group LibertyWorks argued the government did not have the power to enforce the travel ban.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,785 to 3,682,911, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 153 to 88,595, the tally showed.

Vietnam says seeking to produce vaccines to supply COVAX

Vietnam is seeking to buy vaccine production technology and wants to build a plant to supply the COVAX programme, its Health Ministry said, as the country tries to step up vaccinations to stem a new outbreak of infections.

India and South Africa are among developing countries that have been pushing for an intellectual property waiver for vaccines. But even with a surprise US shift last month to support a waiver World Trade Organization talks on the issue on Monday failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Sinopharm's Wuhan affiliate boosts Covid-19 shot annual capacity to 1 billion doses

A Wuhan-based affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said the start of operations at a new factory will raise the annual production capacity of its virus vaccine to at least 1 billion doses.

The Wuhan Institute of Biological Products made the announcement in a statement released late on Monday through social media. It did not specify when it will operate the factory at full capacity.

Still, the announcement marks a step toward state-backed Sinopharm's annual capacity target of 3 billion doses for its virus vaccines.

Japan to begin vaccinations at workplaces on June 21

Japan plans to start Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces and universities on June 21 to speed up the country's inoculation drive, a top government spokesman said.

Moderna Inc vaccines will be used for those areas, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

Long lines and waits as Venezuela starts Covid vaccination

Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela's inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for vaccines due to US sanctions, but last month announced it had come up with the funds to enter the global COVAX program.

Reuters data shows that only 1.1 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine shot so far.

Over 600 million Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses supplied

Sinovac Biotech reports that it has supplied a total of 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines around the world as of May 31.

It also reports that at least 430 million doses of its CoronaVac shot have been administered within the same time period.

Brazil registers 860 Covid-19 deaths on Monday

Brazil has registered 860 Covid-19 deaths and 30,434 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 462,791 total coronavirus deaths and 16,545,554 total confirmed cases.

This comes two days after demonstrators took to the streets to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic.

Russia resumes flights to UK, extends ban on Turkey

Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from June 2 thanks to an improved Covid-19 situation, while it keeps in place bans on flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 inclusive, the coronavirus task force said.

It said there will be three flights per week from Moscow to London.

Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.

