Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 33 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 28:

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk in a market area in India on September 27, 2020. (AP)

Monday, September 28, 2020

Russia's cases expected to rise until reaching plateau in October

The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia will reach a plateau at the beginning of October before a small decline, the RIA news agency reports, citing Victor Maleev, a scientific adviser to consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor .

The number of infections has been steadily rising in recent weeks and surged past 8,000, the highest daily increase since June 16. Russia exited lockdown in early June.

Japan to remove travel ban for 10 countries in October - Nikkei

Japan plans to remove a ban on overseas travels for about 10 countries starting next month, hoping that such a step would prompt other countries to lift travel curbs on the Japanese.

The 10 countries will include Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam or those with a low number of new coronavirus infections, the Nikkei business daily reported.

But decisions on whether to accept travelers from Japan will ultimately be up to those governments, according to the report.

We can't allow virus to spread exponentially - German spokesperson

The rise of new virus infection numbers is highly worrying and Germany cannot allow the virus to spread exponentially again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says.

Steffen Seibert declined to comment on a report that said Merkel told the leadership of her party that infections could hit 19,200 per day in Germany if the current trend continues.

Seibert was speaking at a regular government news conference.

Czech Republic reports 1,305 new cases, 15 deaths

The Czech Republic reported 1,305 new cases and 15 deaths, health ministry data showed, as the country battles one of the highest recent infection rates in the world.

The number of new cases was below Saturday's 1,985 infection count, but above 985 cases the Saturday before.

The figures brought the total number of cases to 64,597 and deaths to 606 in the country of 10.7 million people. There were 32,723 active cases.

The number of people in hospitals dipped to 802 from 809 as of Saturday, the latest data available.

Data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) put the Czech Republic at the second spot in Europe, behind Spain, measured by infections per population over the past two weeks.

Dubai to restrict nightlife amid virus increase

Dubai has announced new restrictions on nightlife to curb a rising tide of coronavirus infections.

Dubai’s tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt “entertainment activities” at 1 am. Hotels will be restricted by law to offering only delivery and room service after 3 a.m.

Authorities urged dining and drinking establishments to adhere to anti-virus protocols or face “consequential procedures and violations,” including shutdowns and huge fines.

The new rules are the first since res taurants and bars were allowed to reopen in July as Dubai, a top travel destination known for its lively nightlife, emerged from lockdown.

The United Arab Emirates has recorded more than 90,600 infections since the pandemic began, including over 400 deaths. Daily new infection rates are now climbing to heights last seen four months ago.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,192

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,192 on Monday compared to Sunday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9,460, the data showed.

Infections in India cross 6 million

India's case tally passes 6 million after the country reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

Deaths from the virus rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6% of total cases.

Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.

Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries suffering virus

China's capital call on importers on to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe virus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks contamination," the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a statement issued to import companies.

The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas pandemic situation and "proactively avoid importing cold chain food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus" and make alternative plans for imports.

Virus cases in Victoria state reach lowest in months

Five million residents in Australia's second biggest city, Victoria emerge from an almost two-month overnight curfew as just five new virus cases were recorded in worst-hit Victoria state.

The figure was the lowest daily rise in infections in Victoria since June 12 and came as residents of the state capital Melbourne saw a raft other virus restrictions also eased.

Curbs on industries such as construction and manufacturing have been lifted in Melbourne, with childcare centres reopening and small religious services allowed to resume.

New York authorities worry over neighbourhood virus hotbeds

Virus infection rates have increased at "an alarming rate" in several New York neighbourhoods, particularly among the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn, city health authorities say.

Although the Big Apple has touted that it kept its infection rate under one percent for more than a month, six neighbourhoods in Brooklyn and two in Queens have seen their rates spike, surpassing five to six percent in Midwood and Gravesend.

The increase coincides with the Jewish High Holidays, the most holy days in the Jewish calendar, that culminate Monday with Yom Kippur.

South Korea reports lowest cases since last month

South Korea reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month.

Of the new cases, 40 were domestic and 10 imported, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The numbers were the lowest since August 11, just before a new cluster of infections emerged from a church whose members attended an anti-government rally in Seoul on August 15, which had boosted the daily tally to more than 440 late last month.

Australian firm's nasal spray reduces virus growth

Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory said that a nasal spray it is developing to improve the human immune system to fight common cold and flu significantly reduced the growth of the coronavirus in a recent study on animals.

A study on ferrets showed the product dubbed INNA-051, which could be used complementary to vaccines, lowered the levels of the virus that causes the disease by up to 96 percent, the company said. The study was led by British government agency Public Health England.

Ena Respiratory said it would be ready to test INNA-051 in human trials in less than four months, subject to successful toxicity studies and regulatory approval.

Mainland China registers 21 cases

Mainland China reported 21 new virus cases, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, who are not classified by China as confirmed virus patients, fell to 14 from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 85,372, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico's total cases rise to 730,317

Mexico's confirmed virus cases rose to 730,317, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 76,430.

Authorities reported 3,886 new cases along with 187 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Brazil sees 14,318 cases

Brazil records 14,318 additional confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, and 335 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 4.7 million confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has reached 141,741, according to the data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies