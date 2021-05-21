Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 16.5 million people and has claimed 3.4 million lives. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 21:

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, May 20:

Excess deaths due to pandemic up to three times higher than reported Covid toll

Up to three times more people have died due to the pandemic than indicated by the officially reported Covid deaths, the World Health Organization said.

"Total deaths are at least 2-3 times higher than officially reported," Samira Asma, WHO Assistant Director-General in charge of data, told reporters as the UN health agency released an annual report on global health statistics.

In 2020, it found there had been at least three million excess deaths due directly or indirectly to Covid-19, while the official number of Covid deaths was 1.8 million at the end of the year.

Greece sees tourism traffic at 50 percent of 2019 levels this year – spokeswoman

Greece expects tourist arrivals this year to reach half the levels seen in 2019, a government spokeswoman said.

"We can expect a traffic at 50 percent of 2019 levels," Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told Greek website newsbomb.gr.

EU to donate at least 100 million vaccines to poorer nations this year

The European Union intends to donate at least 100 million doses of vaccines to poorer nations by the end of this year, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

Norway to further ease restrictions from May 27, PM says

Norway will take the next major step in unwinding restrictions related to the pandemic on May 27, allowing larger groups of people to meet and the public serving of alcohol until midnight, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

"This means that we can advance the work of getting Norway back up to speed," Solberg told a news conference.

The government last month said the second phase of a four-step plan to unwind the lockdown would likely begin in late May.

Local restrictions will however in some places remain tougher than the national rules to prevent regional flare-ups of the virus.

Spain to let vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries in from June 7

Spain will allow people from non-EU countries who have been vaccinated enter the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The new rule will apply to travellers from the United States, Sanchez pointed out.

Russia reports 8,937 new cases, 389 deaths

Russia reported 8,937 new cases, including 2,954 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,983,845.

The government coronavirus task force said 389 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 117,739.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.

Malaysia reports 6,493 new cases

Malaysia reported 6,493 new cases amid a recent surge in infections, bringing the total to 498,795.

The number of new cases was not too far from the record high of 6,806 reported on Thursday, when Malaysia also saw its highest daily toll of 59 deaths.

Taiwan says has asked US for help getting vaccines

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the government has asked the United States for help in getting vaccines, amid a spike in domestic cases on the island.

Thailand reports first local cases of virus variant first found in India

Thailand has detected its first 15 domestically transmitted cases of the highly infectious variant first found in India, the country's coronavirus taskforce said.

The 15 cases were discovered among construction workers in Bangkok. Those were among 3,481 new cases and 32 new deaths announced, bringing the total to 123,066 cases and 735 fatalities overall.

Hungary to lift most remaining curbs – PM Orban

Hungary will lift most remaining curbs, including a night-time curfew, as soon as the number of those vaccinated reaches a milestone of 5 million this weekend, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told radio.

Orban said masks would no longer be needed in public places, and gatherings of up to 500 people can be held in the open air. Also allowed will be weddings with up to 200 people in attendance.

Taiwanese urged to stay home as cases rise

Taiwan reported 312 new confirmed cases as part of its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung says most of the cases have a clear source, but 72 of the new ones were not apparently linked to the previous infections.

Chen urged the island’s residents to refrain from socialising and stay at home.

Taiwan raised its alert level this week, banning indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.

Australia urges over-50s to get jabbed as vaccine hesitancy grows



Australia pressed over-50s to get their coronavirus shots, as fears mounted that vaccine hesitancy could be priming the country for disaster.

Australia is one of the few countries in the world to eliminate community transmission of Covid-19, but vaccine rollout has been slow.

After chronic delivery delays, there is growing evidence that older Australians are more concerned about the AstraZeneca vaccine's side effects than catching the virus.

Japan approves more Covid-19 vaccines as state of emergency set to widen

Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa, just as it approved two more novel coronavirus vaccines to speed up its lagging inoculation campaign.

After health regulators' green light a day earlier, the government said it approved vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, which will join that developed by Pfizer Inc together with BioNTech SE in a vaccination drive that began in mid-February.

Local media reported that the government was unlikely to use the AstraZeneca shots for the time being due to concerns over blood clots. Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses of the British-Swedish drugmaker's vaccine.

South Korea approves Moderna's vaccine

South Korea approves Moderna Inc's vaccine, as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.

The final approval comes after two of three expert panels recommended to grant approval of the two-dose vaccine based on safety and efficacy in late-stage trials in the United States.

US sends 1.2 million vaccine doses to Mexico

The United States sent Mexico nearly 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

The new batch of vaccines arrived after US President Joe Biden said this week he planned to send 60 million AstraZeneca shots to other countries. The United States previously sent 2.7 million doses of the same vaccine to Mexico in March.

Australia state tries to attract domestic tourists

The premier of the Australian state of Queensland launched a campaign aimed at encouraging people to work in the tourism industry in her state.

The campaign dubbed "Work in Paradise" was launched by premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Cairns.

Palaszczuk said people will be offered $1165 US1500 (Australian dollars) as an incentive to move to her state to work in the industry and another $95 US (250 dollars) in travel expenses.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland's Mark Olsen said the campaign is intended to help businesses and tourism operators recover some of their losses suffered during the pandemic, and to address the shortage of tourism workers in the state's regions.

Africa has much higher mortality rate for very ill Covid patients – study

Seriously ill patients in African countries are more likely to die than those on other continents, which could be because of a lack of critical care equipment, a study published said.

Africa's populations have so far been less badly hit by the pandemic than other regions when it comes to total number of cases and deaths, but the authors suggest the mortality rate of those who do get sick could be even higher than their figures suggest because of a lack of data.

The study followed 3,000 coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care units across 10 African countries between May and December last year.

Almost half of them died within 30 days of admission.

All Blacks great Read says he had Covid in Japan

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read revealed he caught coronavirus while playing in Japan, but backed the Tokyo Olympics to go ahead.

Read, who retired this month after ending his stint with Toyota Verblitz, said he tested positive earlier this year when the season was postponed.

Despite his brush with the virus, Read believed the Games would take place and had the support of the Japanese public.

India reports 259,551 new infections

India reported 259,551 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 8,769 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 8,769 to 3,635,162 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 226 to 87,128, the tally showed.

Japan to hold off on using AstraZeneca vaccine - media

Japan is likely to hold off on administering AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine despite expected approval, amid concerns about blood clots, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported.

The government it also expected to formally approve on Friday the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc as it seeks to speed up what has been the slowest vaccination campaign among rich countries.

Flight repatriates stranded Spaniards from Nepal

A repatriation flight is rescuing dozens of Spanish nationals who have been stranded in Nepal since a lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation to curb the spiking cases.

The charted flight arranged by the Spanish government was taking back 96 Spanish mountaineers, trekkers and tourists who arrived in Nepal to climb the mountain peaks or hike the trails before the country went on lockdown on April 29.

The plane arrived in Nepal bringing in health aid materials given by the Spanish government. The shipment included respirators, 10 concentrators, face masks and antigen test kits.

Nepal has been recording its highest daily new cases and daily deaths this month, while struggling with shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen. The country so far has recorded 488,645 confirmed cases while 5,847 people have died.

Argentina announces lockdown restrictions

Argentina will tighten pandemic lockdown measures to combat a severe second Covid-19 wave, President Alberto Fernandez said, underscoring concerns as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week.

The strict "circuit-breaker" measures will come into force on Saturday and last until May 31. They include school and non-essential commerce closures and the banning of social, religious and sporting events in the nation of 45 million people.

Citizens who are not classed as essential workers will be allowed to be out close to their homes between 6am and 6pm (0900 GMT and 2100 GMT); otherwise, they must stay at home.

Brazil confirms first cases of Indian variant

Brazil has detected its first six cases of the so-called Indian variant of the Covid-19 virus, in crew members who arrived aboard a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship, officials said.

Tests "identified the B.1.617.2 variant of the Covid-19 virus in samples taken from crew of the MV Shandong Da Zhi," which arrived from South Africa, the health ministry for the northeastern state of Maranhao said in a statement.

"In all, 15 crew members tested positive for Covid-19 and nine negative. Of the six samples with the highest viral load sent for genetic sequencing, all came back positive for B.1.617.2."

The 360-meter ore carrier is currently in quarantine, anchored off Brazil's coast.

Brazil recorded 82,039 additional cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,403 new deaths, Health Ministry figures showed.

Brazil has now registered 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 444,094, according to ministry data.

Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

Australia will invite proposals from companies for establishing domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to prepare the country for future pandemics and support long-term health needs, Industry Minister Christian Porter will say.

The federal government will seek interest from the market for two months starting Friday while continuing talks with existing drug manufacturers, Porter will say, according to extracts of the announcement seen by Reuters.

"Through this approach to market, the (government) is establishing a partnership approach to making sure Australia has the opportunity to produce mRNA vaccines and other potential therapeutic products using this technology," Porter will say.

China reports 24 new mainland cases

China reported 24 new cases, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 16 a day earlier.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies