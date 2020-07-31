Fast News

The coronavirus, which caused a global pandemic, has now infected over 17.5 million people and has killed more than 675,000. Here are the latest updates for July 31:

Muslim men arrive at the Bradford Grand Mosque for Eid al Adha prayers, in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England on July 31, 2020. (AP)

Friday, July 31, 2020

UK tightens lockdown in northern England

Britain imposed a tougher lockdown in swathes of northern England after a rise in the rate of novel coronavirus transmission, raising concerns that a second wave of the deadly virus could sow yet more turmoil.

Official data showed 846 new positive tests in Britain, the highest number of daily infections since June 28 as ministers fretted about a second wave of cases in Europe and warned more quarantine restrictions were possible.

The measures were introduced hastily at the start of the annual Muslim Eid al Adha "feast of sacrifice".

People in the areas affected were told not to socialise with other households at home or in gardens, or to meet with other households in pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship or leisure venues.

Nepal reopens Everest despite uncertainty

Nepal has reopened its mountains, including Everest, for the autumn trekking and climbing season in a bid to boost the struggling tourism sector, officials said, despite coronavirus uncertainty.

The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountaineers usually flock to the country, costing jobs and millions of dollars in revenue.

A nationwide lockdown was lifted last week, and Nepal is now open "for tourism activities, including mountaineering and trekking." Mira Acharya of the tourism department said.

The government will permit international flights to land in the country from August 17.

The decision comes despite over 1,000 new infections reported this week, with a total of 19,547 cases.

Hong Kong reports 121 new cases

Hong Kong reported 121 new cases, including 118 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to battle a third wave of the virus which has seen a resurgence this month.

Since late January, over 3,100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 27 of whom have died.

Poland reports record high cases for second day

Poland reported its highest number of new daily virus cases since the global pandemic started for the second day in a row, with 657 new cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry reported seven new deaths, with a total of 45,688 reported coronavirus cases and 1,716 deaths.

Of the new cases, 227 were in the Silesia region, which has been grappling with an outbreak amongst miners.

Russia's case tally nears 840,000

Russia reported 5,482 new cases of the virus, pushing its national tally to 839,981, the world's fourth-largest caseload.

Officials said 161 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,963.

Philippines extends restrictions amid vaccine pledge

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte extended restrictions in the capital Manila, until mid-August and reiterated taht the country would be given priority in supplies if China made a breakthrough with a vaccine.

The Philippines this month recorded Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths and biggest single-day increase of confirmed infections, overwhelming healthcare workers and hospitals in some cities.

The lockdowns imposed in mid-March, among the world's strictest and longest, crippled the Philippines economy. The country's cases went up nearly five-fold to 89,374 and deaths more than doubling to 1,983 since the tough lockdown was eased in June.

India records another surge

A record surge of 55,079 new cases in the past 24 hours took India’s coronavirus caseload past 1.6 million, as the government decided to lift a nighttime curfew that has been in force since late March.

The Health Ministry also reported 779 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 35,747. The ministry said more than 1 million people have recovered from the virus at a rate of 64 percent.

The night curfew will be lifted this weekend and yoga institutes and gyms will reopen on August 5, according to the Home Ministry. The government also removed interstate restrictions on the movement of people and goods.

Libya to impose full lockdown

Libya's internationally recognised government in Tripoli will impose a full lockdown in areas of the country it controls, after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Libya's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), one of the few bodies that operates across the country despite the conflict, has confirmed 3,222 cases.

Libya's health system is in tatters after nearly a decade of chaos and war that has fragmented the state, destroyed infrastructure and left many people living in crowded conditions after fleeing their homes.

The main outbreaks are focused in Tripoli, the port of Misrata and in the southern desert town of Sebha, according to the NCDC, though cases have also been confirmed in most other major population centres.

Vietnam records first death after virus re-emerges

Vietnam confirmed its first coronavirus fatality, state media reported, after the death of an elderly man who had tested positive in Danang, the city where the virus re-emerged in the country last week after 100 days.

Vietnam is battling a new outbreak of the virus following months of successful countermeasures which saw the country keep its coronavirus tally to just a few hundred cases.

The man, 70, died early on Friday, state media said.

Authorities reported 45 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest daily jump in the country, bringing the total cases in the country to 509.

Trump offers, Democrats reject fix for $600 jobless benefit

With aid expiring, the White House offered a short-term extension of a $600 weekly unemployment benefit that has helped keep families and the economy afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic, but Democrats rejected it, saying President Donald Trump’s team failed to grasp the severity of the crisis.

Other stark differences remain between the $3 trillion proposal from Democrats and $1 trillion counter from Republicans.

Money for states and cities is a crucial dividing line as local governments plead for help to shore up budgets and prevent deeper layoffs as they incur Covid-19 costs and lost tax revenue in shutdown economies.

Australia's Victoria reports 627 new cases

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported eight deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 627 new cases, compared with a record 723 cases and 13 deaths a day earlier.

The deaths take the state's total fatalities from the pandemic to 112, which is more than half of Australia's total death tally.

The state now has topped more than 10,000 cases, with total infections in the country at just over 17,000.

Vietnam reports 45 new virus cases

Vietnam's health ministry reported 45 new virus infections linked to a recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, marking the highest daily increase since the first cases emerged in the country in late January.

The new patients, with ages ranging from 27 to 87, are linked to four hospitals and a hotel in Danang. Total infections since the virus resurfaced have reached 93, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has registered 509 cases of the virus in total, with no deaths. The country had recorded 100 days without a locally transmission case before the reemergence of the virus.

Mexico's virus death toll rises to 46,000

Mexico's health ministry posted 639 new deaths from the virus bringing the country's toll to 46,000.

Total confirmed infections in Mexico stand at 416,179 cases, up 7,730, according to the ministry's official count.

The Mexican government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

As Cubans let guard down, coronavirus rebounds slightly

Just 10 days ago, Cuba registered zero new virus cases for the first time since the start of its outbreak, burnishing its reputation for a textbook handling of disasters like hurricanes and now the fearsome pandemic.

But top epidemiologist Francisco Duran berated Cubans in his daily briefing for letting their guard down too quickly, resulting in several new focal points of local transmission.

"People are holding different types of gatherings without taking into account distancing and often without even using a face mask," the usually mild-mannered Duran said, visibly irritated.

He reported nine new cases over the last day, after the daily count jumped as high as 37 over the past week.

Masks to be mandatory in 8 more Mississippi counties

Mississippi is continuing to see a sharp increase in reported cases of the virus, and Gov. Tate Reeves says he will put eight more counties under restrictions that include mandatory masks in public.

The restrictions are already in place in 29 of the state’s 82 counties, covering more than half of the state’s population. Those are being extended until August 17.

The eight counties that will be added Monday have seen a rapid rise in cases.

The state epidemiologist says Mississippi has “astoundingly high” numbers of people hospitalised with the virus.

US counts nearly 1,400 deaths in 24 hours



The United States counted 1,379 new deaths from the virus in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It was the third day in a row with more than 1,200 deaths, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The US has tallied a total of 151,826 deaths from the virus, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

There were also 72,238 new infections officially recorded, meaning the US has seen a total of nearly 4.5 million infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with at least 1.4 million of them having recovered.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies