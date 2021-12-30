Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 284M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Experts warn of Omicron surge in eastern Europe

As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, officials and experts in low-vaccinated eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of Covid-19 cases in much of the region.

Adriana Pistol, director of Romania's National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases, has warned that the country could see a peak of 25,000 new daily cases during the expected next wave.

Romania is the European Union’s second-least vaccinated member nation.

Neighbouring Bulgaria is the EU's least-vaccinated member, with just 32 percent of adults having received a full vaccine.

It, too, suffered a deadly fall outbreak, but its vaccine rollout has continued at a sluggish pace.

Government data shows that only 255,000 booster jabs have been administered in the country of 7 million people.

“Epidemiologists predict that wave five will hit Bulgaria at the end of January and probably harder in February,” Mariya Sharkova, a public health law specialist based in Plovdiv, told The Associated Press.

“Holidays will bring omicron to Bulgaria and probably will have a negative impact on the spread of Covid-19.”

In the Balkans region of Europe, Bosnia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Croatia have all confirmed omicron cases but so far not tightened restrictions to control the variant's spread.

Omicron fuels record surges of cases in US

More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases in the US have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of Americans now in the hospital is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Australian leaders redefine 'close contact' meaning



Australia's national leaders signed off on a new, nationally-consistent definition of a close contact, said Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

National Cabinet leaders from all the states and territories agreed a close contact will be classified as someone who has spent four hours or more with a confirmed case in a household or household-like setting.

He said he hoped this would reduce the number of people going for PCR tests, and ensure large numbers of essential workers aren't taken out of the workforce unnecessarily.

Three NZ Olympians test positive in Canada

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and his older brother Miguel have tested positive five weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, local media reported.

Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, both 20, won bronze medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing respectively at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Study: J&J booster slashes Omicron hospitalisations

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson Inc's single-dose vaccine has been 84 percent effective at preventing hospitalisation in South African healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread, researchers said.

The real-world study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was based on a second dose of the J&J vaccine administered to 69,092 workers between November 15 and December 20.

India imposes stricter rules to prevent virus spread

Indian authorities have started to impose stringent rules to prevent mass gatherings at parties and public venues ahead of new year celebrations as the nation sees a spike in infections.

Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers, officials said.

The country reported 13,154 new cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, with urban centres reporting a big jump.

Turkiye starts initiatives at WHO for use of homegrown vaccine

Turkiye has started initiatives at the World Health Organization (WHO) for use of the country’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac, the country's senior health authority said.

The inactive vaccine, developed in cooperation with Erciyes University in Kayseri province and the Presidency of Turkish Health Institutes (TUSEB) of the Health Ministry, has reached the stage of mass production in a period of 20 months, Erhan Akdogan, the head of TUSEB, told Anadolu Agency.

Noting the importance of obtaining the "right information" on the vaccine jabs, Akdogan said the states that primarily produce the vaccines can start vaccination in their own country after obtaining permission from their local authorities.

Mexico reaches 299,132 Covid deaths

Mexico has reported 188 more confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,132.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Greece reports all-time high daily Covid cases

Greece registered a new all-time record for daily Covid-19 cases, with health authorities reporting 28,828 infections in the past 24 hours.

The latest figure is up from 21,657 on Tuesday and 9,284 on Monday, said the National Organization for Public Health.

The government has decided to bring forward new measures that were scheduled to come into effect in January.

UK pledges 105M pounds to help other countries fight Omicron

Britain has pledged 105 million pounds ($141.7 million) in emergency aid to help vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa, cope with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant.

The government said the money would go towards measures helping to reduce transmission, increase testing and boost oxygen supplies.

The Foreign Office said its latest pledge came on the back of confirmation that Britain had delivered 30 million vaccines to the rest of the world as promised by the end of 2021, part of the 100 million shots it has vowed to donate.

