Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Hours after Rubio’s visit to Israel, relentless bombing rocked Gaza City, flattening homes and trapping residents under rubble as screams echoed.
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
The list also includes Bolivia, Myanmar, and Venezuela.
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Attiah says her post initially didn't receive any backlash or cause controversy before she was fired.
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
President accuses US of provoking conflict to seize resources, says communications with Washington are broken.
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Trump aide Stephen Miller says administration will target alleged extremist networks linked to conservative activist’s death.
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Rubio said that the move will only encourage Israel to take its own actions to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state.
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israeli prime minister cites cell phones, medicines and cherry tomatoes in remarks to Congressional delegation.
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
